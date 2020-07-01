North Brookfield postpones July Fourth celebration that violated state guidelines

But in a statement about the decision — posted to the town’s Facebook page — selectmen said the health board had opposed the event “for overtly hypocritical and purely political reasons.”

In a missive deriding the town’s health board for allegedly meddling with its Independence Day plans for “political reasons,” North Brookfield’s Board of Selectmen announced Tuesday night it would be postponing the daylong event. The Board of Health had cautioned against hosting a parade and public gathering amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A small Worcester County town that had been gearing up for its “1st annual” July Fourth celebration — in open defiance of a state ban on gatherings and requests to cancel from its own Board of Health — pulled the plug just days before the celebration.

“We apologize to the many people who donated their time, effort and funds to this event and to everyone who was looking forward to enjoying the day,” selectmen wrote.

In a message sent to the Globe — prior to reading the Board of Selectmen’s full statement — health board member Ethan Melad said officials were “very happy” that the event was being moved to a yet-to-be-determined date.

“It is the correct decision, and the best possible way to ensure the people of North Brookfield stay safe and healthy, while maintaining the state’s progress of eliminating COVID-19,” he said on behalf of the board. “We’re looking forward to seeing a celebration happen in North Brookfield as soon as it is possible, and will be proud to assist in keeping it safe for all our town’s residents.”

The selectmen’s announcement Tuesday was the latest salvo in a long public feud between the two boards about July Fourth, one that stemmed from selectmen unflinchingly moving ahead with their plans even as health officials strongly urged against it. The dispute has played out both in meetings and on town Facebook pages in recent weeks.

Organizers of the celebration had expected around 250 people to attend the affair, which would have included a parade, activities on the town common, food, and an evening laser light show Saturday. About 5,000 people live in North Brookfield, according to census data.

But at a selectmen’s meeting on June 23, where event plans were discussed, Melad had advised board members to cancel, saying “a public gathering of this size with the attractions described . . . poses a serious health risk to North Brookfield residents, and is also in direct opposition to state regulations and guidance regarding COVID-19.”

Despite reporting zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months Tuesday, the state is still in the midst of the pandemic, and is under an executive order banning most large gatherings.

Dale Kiley, selectmen chairman, pushed back at Melad’s call to scrap the event, arguing that a Fourth of July celebration was no different than when people attended a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

“The position of the board on this issue is, if Black Lives Matter can protest down the center of Main Street, on a sidewalk, all on top of each other, and congregate on a church common — all on top of each other — then the people of North Brookfield can march separated, down Main Street, onto the town common,” Kiley said.

Three days after the meeting, the health board again objected to the event, in a post on Facebook that disclaimed “any and all liability which may be incurred from attendance.”

Governor Charlie Baker’s June executive order prohibits “organized athletic or recreational events that gather large numbers of participants or spectators outdoors.”

The order makes an exception for “outdoor gatherings for the purpose of political expression,” such as a protest. But a Fourth of July parade and light show does not appear to qualify.

A spokeswoman from Baker’s office said this week that the state Department of Public Health reached out to selectmen to “offer advice on options for safer ways to publicly mark the Fourth of July.”

Still, Kiley said he viewed the July Fourth event as falling “squarely within the exemption” laid out by the Baker administration, a stance selectmen refused to budge on even when announcing the event’s postponement.

Earlier this week, Kiley told the Globe that the three-member Board of Selectmen — who he described as conservative — believed the Democratic-leaning members of the health board were fomenting problems, and “making it a bigger issue than it had to be.”

In their letter Tuesday, selectmen accused health officials of reaching out to “every level of state government” and enlisting “political operatives to contact the news media” to ensure the celebration would be called off.

“By alerting the news media from Worcester to Boston, the Board of Health alerted thousands of people to the existence of this event and effectively invited thousands of potential visitors to crowd into our small town thereby creating a true public health risk and an unmanageable public safety threat,” the board wrote.

They continued, “The Board of Selectmen are cognizant of the incendiary times in which we are living and unlike the members of the Board of Health who seem arbitrarily concerned with public health only when it fits their political ideology, we will not expose our residents to the public health and public safety risks artificially created by the BOH’s unconstitutional silencing of the free expression of their neighbors.”

The health board refuted those claims and said they “make apparent that Board’s contempt for the work we do as well as the guidelines and regulations set by the Commonwealth.”

Kiley did not return a request for comment late Tuesday night, except to forward the announcement by text. The statement was later removed from the town’s Facebook page, but remained on the town’s website Wednesday morning.

Some people in town said they were looking forward to the Fourth of July celebration, and were planning to attend, including other elected officials.

But others felt slighted by selectmen for using the Black Lives Matter protest as an argument for putting on a parade during the pandemic.

Fitzgerald Pucci, who helped organize the Black Lives Matter demonstration, said it showed how “reactionary and short-sighted the culture still is.”

Pucci started a Change.org petition demanding selectmen push the event to a later date. When he heard the news Tuesday night, he said he felt relieved — but also said more work needs to be done.

“I am concerned that the Board of Selectmen are trying to stir divides across political lines to demonize the [Board of Health],” he wrote. “Public safety is a bipartisan issue, there is no room for any attempt to divide the townsfolk.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.