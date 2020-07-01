The face of power will change in Boston only if voters change it

When I was a young reporter from New York, there were many things I didn’t understand when I first started covering Boston politics. For example, during the historic mayoral race of 1983, why was everyone so giddy when Mel King beat David Finnegan to come in second in the preliminary election, setting up a run-off with Ray Flynn? It took a while to grasp what the white political wise guys knew in their hearts: that the charismatic King — the first Black person to accomplish an enormous electoral feat in this city — could not win, and Flynn would be the next mayor. A showdown with Finnegan, the candidate of the downtown business community, would be much tougher for Flynn, a populist who scared the city’s power brokers. But with King as his opponent, Flynn won in a landslide, with 65 percent of the vote. He promised better conditions for people of color, as did his successor, Mayor Thomas M. Menino.

A white male mayor is feeling heat from communities of color — the kind of heat that could finally change the face of political power in the city’s highest office. But that change hasn’t happened yet.

White man wins and promises change. That dynamic has prevailed in mayoral politics even as the city’s population went from nearly 70 percent white in 1980 to about 52 percent white, according to data from 2019.

In 2017, Mayor Martin J. Walsh easily won a second term by beating Tito Jackson, a Black city councilor, with 66 percent of the vote. Given the city’s shifting demographics, another candidate, with more King-like gravitas and charisma, might have done better against Walsh. But powered by the engine of incumbency, Walsh was able to undercut Jackson by taking away what should have been his challenger’s message: He pledged to fight structural racism and economic inequities that are tightly woven into the social fabric of this city. Three years later, however, Walsh’s promises have done little to shift power to minority-owned businesses; improve the public schools, where students of color make up the majority; or fundamentally change the power dynamic. For example, Walsh appointed the city’s first Black police commissioner. Yet somehow, the Boston police force is whiter than ever.

After the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the protests it sparked in Boston — along with the rest of the world — the promises of a white politician, no matter how well intentioned, are undergoing harsh scrutiny. At least in this moment, a run for a third term doesn’t look like the typical incumbent cakewalk. Walsh could face a serious challenge from any one of four women of color — Andrea Campbell, Lydia Edwards, Kim Janey, and Michelle Wu, “the fierce foursome of the City Council,” as my colleague Shirley Leung describes them, or “the fab four,” as they are called by some in the community.

This didn’t just happen. The earth started shifting under white Boston’s feet in 2018, when Ayanna Pressley, Boston’s first Black female city councilor, launched a bid to unseat longtime incumbent US Representative Michael Capuano. Much of the political establishment scoffed at the idea that Pressley represented anything different; after all, she and Capuano were two liberals who would cast the same votes in Congress. But voters looked at Pressley and saw something beyond simple vote-casting. They saw an opportunity to change the face of power. Pressley beat Capuano by double digits, doubling turnout overall, and carrying Boston, where more than 60 percent of the votes were cast, by 28 points.

In November 2019, women and minorities made up the majority of the Boston City Council for the first time. Like Pressley, the four women who are seen as potential mayoral candidates are proud progressives who have already pushed Walsh to the left on issues of racial equality and social and economic justice. But being pushed is not the same as leading.

Boston’s communities of color are finally saying the time for promises is over. It’s time to lead and deliver. Or, is it?

Over the past 37 years, Boston voters have listened to promises from three mayors and accepted what did or didn’t happen. The face of power will change — and with it, accountability for change — only when voters decide to change it.

Joan Vennochi