Baseball is coming back — but it’s going to be very different

The sports world is very different now. Prepare for anything. Prepare for nothing. If Major League Baseball is played this summer, it's going to look very different with no fans and goofy new rules.

But like everything else in our COVID-19 spring, no one really knows anything.

Red Sox players, who scattered to the four winds when JetBlue Park shut down in mid-March, were scheduled to be tested for the coronavirus at Fenway Park Wednesday. There’s a loose plan to start staggered workouts at the ballpark Friday, with a goal of opening a 60-game season at the end of July.

Just think of how some of these new ideas would have changed history if they’d applied back in the good old days. For example, let’s consider the notion of placing a baserunner on second base to start any extra inning.

Advertisement

If that had applied in the 1975 postseason, Carl Yastrzemski would have been standing on second in the bottom of the 12th when Carlton Fisk walked to the plate to lead off the inning after midnight. Fisk’s blast off the left-field foul pole would have been a two-run shot. Yaz would be the guy crossing home plate with the winning run, and no one from the media would talk to Fisk or Yaz in the Sox clubhouse after the game.

Fast-forward to 2020.

We have gone from Spaceman and Boomer . . . to safe spaces and Zoomers.

It’s going to be less fun, but it’s the only baseball we have, and that’s better than nothing.

These are the little things I think about when I look at the new competition rules and safety protocols suggested for Major League Baseball’s mini-season.

It's going to be very different. You're going to see a lot of anonymous players shuffle on and off the big league rosters on an almost daily basis. You'll definitely need a scorecard to keep up with players, but you won't be at Fenway to buy that scorecard.

Advertisement

A two-month regular season will produce outliers. Some good teams will be punished and some weak teams potentially rewarded. The World Series champion Nationals were 27-33 after 60 games last year.

This is good news for Boston baseball fans. In a 60-game season, the Red Sox have a chance to make the playoffs. Even the Orioles have a shot.

The Red Sox didn’t look like much in their first spring training back in March. Management appeared to have given up on the season with its salary-dump deal of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers for three players you never heard of (big-baggage Alex Verdugo may now be the No. 5 batter in the Boston lineup). Assessing his team’s chances, Boston baseball boss Chaim Bloom acknowledged, “It’s reasonable to expect that we’re going to be worse.”

On the final day of locker room access March 9 at Fenway South, reporters were still trying to get to know the 2020 Sox players (we didn’t know this would be the last day of clubhouse access). I spent a few moments with a team interpreter trying to learn about second baseman Jose Peraza, who played his last four seasons with the Reds. I shook hands with the pleasant infielder at the end of our brief session, then walked away and wondered whether we were still allowed to do that.

Advertisement

Sixteen weeks later, I can confirm that Jose Peraza was on the other end of my last handshake.

I made a run at Verdugo in front of his locker that same morning, but the young outfielder, still recovering from a broken bone in his back, was in a rush to get outside and stretch.

“Sorry dude, got to run,‘' said Verdugo. “Maybe catch you tomorrow.”

Maybe someday on Zoom. Maybe never.

The games may resume at the end of the month, but the days of people like me trying to tell you what the players are like are over. Certainly at least until there’s a vaccine for COVID-19.

Baseball is going to resume (we hope), but Dave O’Brien, Eck, and the RemDawg aren’t going to be dodging fouls balls from their broadcast booth at Fenway. They’re not going to be able to tell you what was happening in the clubhouse or around the batting cage before the game, because the plan is for them to call the action from a studio in Watertown.

Essentially, they will know nothing more than you. Watching games on TV is a great equalizer. Everybody sees the same things and has the same information. Bill Simmons wins. Sports “coverage” 2020: watch TV and submit your opinion.

MLB is allowing as many as 35 people in the press box for these games, but those reporters won't be able to tell you much of anything you can't see. Reporters can't go in the clubhouse anymore. There will be no more storytelling, no more color, no reporting on internal dustups in the locker room.

Advertisement

We’ll be able to tell you about the plays in the games and the accompanying numbers. Nothing more. Some readers prefer it that way. Understood.

It’s going to be analytics heaven and a paradise for millennial players who barely have time to look up from their phones to converse with teammates.

Whee! Fortnite for everyone, media access for none. Play ball.

In this protected bubble, David Price might just win 20 games in a 60-game season.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.