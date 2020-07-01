Baseball’s minor leagues left staring at unanswerable questions about the future

Will the pandemic alter the contentious dynamic between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball over their Professional Baseball Agreement talks?

Next year, however, has become nothing less than a series of unanswerable questions.

There are no more questions about the fate of the 2020 minor league baseball season. It’s over.

Will there be 40 fewer teams next season?

Which 40 teams will they be?

How many of the 120 survivors will be unable to continue because of the economic hit from this year?

Will talks conclude before the PBA expires Sept. 30?

As MiLB president Pat O’Conner said over and over in remarks to reporters Tuesday, we’ll all just have to wait to find out.

“I can’t answer that,” said O’Conner to one of the biggest questions, about whether there will be 160 teams next season. “There are no agreements with MLB on a successor PBA, and the real concern is as serious as the threat from MLB was, that was objective and subjective.

“This threat from the coronavirus, it transcends any list that anybody wants to make with respect to the possibility of teams not being around in the future. Deep into the 120, what are traditionally very strong clubs are in dire straits. The pandemic hasn’t determined how many will be left.”

O’Conner said it probably has been six weeks since any substantive talks were held, and he has not pressed MiLB’s negotiating committee or MLB to get back to the table, not with a pandemic flaring across the country. Before that, there were signs that MiLB had all but conceded that MLB was going to get its way on the contraction front.

That concession felt less certain Tuesday, when O’Conner could not really say how the pandemic will materially affect the talks and whether one side or the other would gain an advantage

“I think that right now that’s a push, it’s to be determined,” he said. “I think there’s no question what the pandemic has done is make us somewhat weaker economically. I don’t think it’s challenged our resolve. I don’t think it’s impacted our desire to stick together and get a good deal.

“Again, we’re talking about looking into a very hazy future. The future is not clear to us, so I think in six months, give me a call and ask me that question again and I’ll try to give you a better answer.”

With roughly 90 days left before the PBA expires, O’Conner hinted that talks could extend beyond the date on the agreement.

“Sept. 30 is the day the agreement expires, not a day we walk away from the table,” said O’Conner. “If you think back to the last difficult negotiations we had, which was in the early ’90s, that agreement was settled and ratified in December. We are still committed to getting a deal.”

O’Conner emphasized that he does not want the agreement to expire, as it would open up too much speculation over the direction and power structure of MiLB. He wants talks to conclude with a new PBA.

“Our future needs to be more than 90 days, our future needs to be more than a couple years for us to overcome the financial hit of the pandemic,” said O’Conner. “We do not need the uncertainty of the future hanging over our heads — that’s our perspective.

“We’re very interested in getting a fair deal that allows us to continue to serve as many communities as possible and serve our partners in MLB with facilities for developing young players.”

When it came to MiLB undergoing a realignment in the wake of the pandemic, never mind as a result of a new PBA, O’Conner was at a similar loss for a valid answer at a time when the entire industry of professional baseball is grappling with existential matters.

“Let’s face it, we’re trying to be good partners with MLB, and what they have in front of them is a monumental task,” he said. “We’re not calling there every day or complaining and talking about our situation. We have some time.

“Is there a chance [of realignment]? I think there is. How good a chance, I’d be remiss to prognosticate.”

