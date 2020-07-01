Cubs pitching coach details his battle, and recovery, from COVID-19

“It’s still kind of raw in the fact that we just got through it and to relive it,” said Hottovy, in his second season as the Cubs’ pitching coach. “Obviously, it affected us pretty significantly for a month. I felt it was important for me to talk through what I went through because too much of what’s out there is the easy stories of what people go through with this.”

Hottovy, 38, broke down as he detailed a harrowing ordeal during a conference call on Wednesday. The Cubs resume workouts Friday for the first time since Major League Baseball shut down camps on March 12.

The former major leaguer learned he had the virus on the third day he felt ill, following a nasal test. He isolated in a spare bedroom with symptoms that got so bad he spent part of one day at the hospital.

Hottovy tested negative about two weeks ago and still gets winded easily. He is grateful his wife, Andrea, and young children did not get sick.

Hottovy had a relentless fever, difficulty breathing, dehydration,, and an increased heart rate. It was particularly bad at night, making sleep just about impossible.

He got depressed, wondering if he could have done more even though he wore masks and gloves outside the house prior to becoming ill.

Hottovy spent eight hours at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on the 12th day and was prepared to stay overnight. Instead, he got sent home with a breathing apparatus.

“If my story, if my journey through this, helps one person realize how severe this can get — and if that saves one life — then I want my story to be heard,” he said. “Again, I’m sorry I’m emotional. It’s still fresh.”

Hottovy coughed so much during one Zoom meeting with pitchers that manager David Ross took over for him.

Hottovy kept a cooler filled with drinks in the spare room because he didn't want to risk exposing his family by going to the kitchen.

He said his wife was constantly cleaning and neighbors brought supplies to sanitize the home. If he went outside, Andrea and the kids would clear the house and open the doors. Hottovy would then exit as quickly as he could, without touching anything, and he would go straight to his room when he went back inside.

Hottovy thought about opting out of the season. But he has faith in the league's protocols and will be with the team at home and away.

“I do still believe for society and for people, having sports and having baseball . . . is important,” he said. “But at the same token, one little misstep, one little contact situation by one person, can derail an entire industry.”

Springing forward

Yoán Moncada has spent the past couple of months working out in what he called a “controlled and limited environment” in Florida, where the White Sox slugger could continue to get at-bats while protecting himself from the coronavirus.

That’s a good description of the environment that greeted him upon his return to Chicago.

Yoan Moncada and the rest of the White Sox returned to the ballpark on Wednesday. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Players began reporting to their teams and home ballparks Wednesday in the most significant step yet as Major League Baseball presses ahead with its plan for a 60-game sprint of a season. Most players underwent a battery of health checks, not only for COVID-19 but also for any other lingering ailments from spring training, ahead of planned workouts beginning Friday and Saturday.

Much like other clubs, the White Sox intend to split their 60-man roster into two groups, one working out in the morning and the other in the afternoon. All players will have their temperatures checked multiple times each day, observe increased social distancing and get accustomed to stringent safeguards that MLB has put into place for the season.

The Yankees won’t hold their first full-team workout until Saturday, even though manager Aaron Boone said players began intake testing Wednesday. That’s when he plans to address the team for the first time — also in waves.

Positive tests

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said a few players have tested positive for COVID-19. Dipoto declined to specify the number of players or if they are part of Seattle’s 40-man roster. Dipoto said they have all been asymptomatic. “With the cases popping up, especially in some of the hot spots around the country, we have had a few players test positive,” Dipoto said. “Right now they’re asymptomatic, they feel great, but we are aware that they’re positive.” The Mariners expect players to begin arriving this weekend in Seattle for workouts leading into the start of the season in late July. Some players had been working out at the team’s spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, but Dipoto did not specify where the players that had the positive tests were located . . . A person familiar with the situation told the AP that several players and staff members of the Blue Jays tested positive for the coronavirus. The person confirmed the test results to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement but did not specify a number. The Blue Jays closed their training facility last Friday in Dunedin, Fla., after a player showed symptoms consistent with the virus. It remains unclear where the Blue Jays plan to hold their training camp and play home games this summer. The Canadian government is open to Major League Baseball playing in Toronto this summer, but the league has not submitted the required plan to health authorities . . . Tigers general manager Al Avila says one player and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Avila said on a video conference that the player was living in Florida, but was not working out at the team’s spring training facilities in Lakeland. He did not identify the two people who tested positive.

Hall to reopen

The Baseball Hall of Fame is set to re-open this weekend. Mike Groll

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is preparing to reopen on Friday, in accordance with New York state’s phased plan.

The use of face masks for all staff and guests will be required, and free single-use masks will be available at the museum entrance for visitors who do not have one. Capacity will be limited and admission will be based on a timed ticketing process to allow for physical distancing.

New Dream matchup

The Cardinals have replaced the Yankees as the opponent for the White Sox in the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 at Dyersville, Iowa. The schedule change caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant the White Sox no longer play the Yankees this season. The new opponent, first reported by The Des Moines Register, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the arrangements who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matchup has not been announced. It remains unclear whether fans would be allowed at the game, which is to be televised nationally by Fox. A temporary 8,000-seat stadium is nearing completion at the site, about 200 miles west of Chicago, adjacent to where the movie was filmed on a diamond in a cornfield. This would be the first major league game played in Iowa . . . Catcher Patrick Bailey, the 13th overall pick in last month’s amateur draft, agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants that includes a $3.8 million signing bonus.