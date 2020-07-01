Ivy League to announce plan for fall sports on July 8

The Ivy League will announce the status of fall sports on July 8, the league announced. The seven sports contested in the fall are men’s and women’s cross country, football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

Here is the statement from the Ivy League:

“With return to campus protocols still being developed and introduced by Ivy League institutions, the Council of Ivy League Presidents intends to announce a final decision regarding the status of intercollegiate athletic activity for the Fall Term 2020 on July 8. That decision will be communicated first to Ivy League directors of athletics, coaches and student-athletes, followed by the wider Ivy League campus community, media, alumni and the public.”