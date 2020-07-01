J.R. Smith to replace Avery Bradley on Lakers

J.R. Smith joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their championship push. The Lakers announced their long-anticipated signing of Smith as a substitute player, the first day allowed under the rules of the NBA’s summer restart. Smith is the Lakers’ replacement for Avery Bradley, who cited family reasons last week for his decision not to finish the season with his team in Orlando. The 34-year-old Smith hasn’t played in the NBA since November 2018, but the 2013 Sixth Man of the Year is a longtime trusted teammate of James. During their four years together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, they won a title in 2016 and reached four consecutive NBA Finals … Clippers coach Doc Rivers said that sixth man Lou Williams , who had expressed some uncertainty about coming to Orlando, is expected to join the team in Florida … Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown said All-Star guard Ben Simmons is “good to go” for the NBA restart after sitting out the final games before the shutdown with a back injury. Brown, whose contract runs through 2021-22, also expected fellow All-Star Joel Embiid to start the season in the best shape of his professional career … The Basketball Tournament, a made-for-TV, winner-take-all event with a million-dollar grand prize, will air on ESPN and begins Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. The tournament will draw an eclectic mix of 300 players, including those with college, overseas, G League, and NBA experience. It will be the country’s first major basketball event since the NBA indefinitely suspended its season in mid-March.

Russia was expected to miss the deadline to pay more than $6 million to the governing body of track and field. Russian track federation president Yevgeny Yurchenko told the Tass state news agency that “the money, unfortunately, has not been found.‘' Russia has to pay a $5-million fine and what World Athletics said was a further $1.3 million in costs from investigations, monitoring programs and legal battles linked to various anti-doping violations. World Athletics said in March that it would suspend the “authorized neutral athlete” program, which allows Russians to enter international competitions even though their federation is suspended, if Russia didn’t meet the July 1 deadline for the fine.

Colleges

Sankey supports uniform compensation law

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey told a US Senate committee there needs to be a uniform federal law to regulate the compensation of college athletes instead of a series of state versions with differing requirements. Sankey was part of a panel discussing the potential impact of allowing athletes to profit from the use of their name, image or likeness (NIL), one of the more controversial issues in college athletics. Three states have already signed athlete-compensation bills into law and others are considering their own versions. The hearing was held exactly one year before Florida’s law is scheduled to be the first to take effect … Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain on staff but will take a pay cut and must undergo diversity training after being suspended for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message. Utah announced that Scalley will participate in diversity and inclusion education and have his salary cut from $1.1 million to $525,000. His contract also was trimmed from a multiyear deal, which he signed last year, to a one-year deal, and he will no longer be the designated head coach in waiting … Kansas State is launching a diversity and education fund amid several other initiatives to address racial injustice after football players threatened a boycott in response to an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd. The fund will allow boosters to funnel money directly to initiatives within the athletic department that “actively seek inclusive and diverse community through educational programming and support of all student-athletes, coaches and staff.‘‘… A man who used Facebook to threaten a shooting at Ohio State University and vowed to hurt players on the football team and then-head coach Urban Meyer pleaded guilty , authorities said. An indictment unsealed late last year in federal court in Columbus accused Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year, and Ohio State won, 62-39.

Miscellany

Trump PAC sponsors NASCAR driver

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will sport a “Trump 2020” paint scheme on his car for nine races, including this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Patriots of America Political Action Committee, which supports the reelection bid of President Trump, will serve as a sponsor for LaJoie’s car, the No. 32 Ford Mustang … Catcher Patrick Bailey, the 13th overall pick in last month’s amateur draft, has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes a $3.8 million signing bonus. The 21-year-old hit .296 with six homers, including three grand slams, and 20 RBIs in 17 games in the pandemic-shortened season as a junior at North Carolina State … Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said that executive Rick Dudley won’t return and that the team is still in talks with longtime TV play-by-play announcer John Forslund on a new deal. The 71-year-old Dudley had worked as the Hurricanes’ senior vice president of hockey operations since 2018, part of nearly five decades in professional hockey.

