NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will be sponsored by pro-Trump PAC at this weekend’s Brickyard 400

Patriots of America Political Action Committee, which supports the reelection bid of President Trump, will serve as a sponsor for LaJoie’s car, the No. 32 Ford Mustang.

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” LaJoie said in a statement that was part of a team press release. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

“I am honored to be part of the President’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC. As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!” said team owner Archie St. Hilaire in a statement issued by the team.

