NFL preseason schedule will be cut in half this summer, reports say

The NFL will go from four preseason games to two this summer, according to multiple reports

Week 1 and Week 4 have been eliminated. Locally, that would mean the Patriots’ preseason games against the Lions at home (Aug. 13) and on the road against the Giants (Sept. 3) would be scrapped. The contests against the Panthers (home on Aug. 20) and Eagles (away, Aug. 27) would be retained.

Pro Football Talk was first to report the news.