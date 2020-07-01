Revolution to host drive-in watch parties at Gillette for MLS is Back Tournament

The Revolution announced Wednesday they will host drive-in watch parties on the Gillette Stadium field for the team’s matches in the MLS is Back Tournament later this month.

Fans will park on the stadium field and be able to view the game on the north and south end zone video boards in a socially distanced environment. Tickets are $40 a vehicle, and the proceeds will benefit the United Negro College Fund’s (UNCF) Virtual Walk for Education, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Boston Branch, and Special Olympics Massachusetts.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime for Revolution fans and the first opportunity of its kind in Gillette Stadium history,” Revolution Club president Brian Bilello said in a statement issued through the team. “Our supporters are incredibly passionate about the club and we are excited to provide this unique experience for our fans to gather together again and watch the team return to play.”