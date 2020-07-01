Six FC Dallas players test positive for virus

The club confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the players tested positive upon arrival in Florida for the month-long tournament starting next week.

The team said all players and staff tested negative for coronavirus before leaving for the tournament Saturday. Upon arrival, two players tested positive. Four more positive tests were uncovered in subsequent testing.

“In consultation with MLS medical officials, FC Dallas took proactive steps to isolate the newly affected players as well as all FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando out of an abundance of caution. All members of the club delegation are following MLS health and safety protocols and will remain quarantined in their hotel rooms pending the results of further COVID-19 testing,” the team said in a statement.

The names of the players were not released.

The league said that no other team has been in contact with the FC Dallas delegation since its arrival.

The league said on Sunday that 18 players and six staff members had tested positive for the virus before teams departed for Orlando.

FC Dallas is scheduled to open the tournament with a group stage match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 9.

Mexico cancels baseball

For the first time in almost a century, Mexico has cancelled its professional baseball season, the Mexican Baseball League announced.

And on the same day, organizers announced the cancellation of the Mexico City Telcel Marathon 2020, which had been scheduled for Aug. 30, citing the safety of participants and spectators. Runners who had registered for the marathon can compete in 2021 or get a refund.

The Mexican Baseball League said it regretted the cancellation of the 2020 season, noting it was the first time in 95 years a whole season had been canceled. The summer season had been scheduled to start Aug. 7, but the 16 team owners decided that they could not guarantee the safety of fans and players.

Nets are a go

Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren’t coming back, along with DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler. Spencer Dinwiddie is a maybe, with his status unclear after both he and Jordan tested positive for the coronavirus. The Brooklyn Nets don’t look ready for a restart, but general manager Sean Marks said there was no discussion of the team not traveling to Florida for the resumption of the NBA season. “Look, we have a job to do,” Marks said. “We will bring a team to Orlando. We will go down there and we will compete. That’s our jobs here.” … Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton said forward Jabari Parker has been cleared to end his self-isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus. Walton also spoke to Parker about handling himself in public after photos surfaced last week of the forward playing tennis without a mask following his positive test. Center Alex Len and guard Buddy Hield also announced they contracted the coronavirus, and Walton said all three are “doing much better” while being tested every other day … Webb Simpson is competing on the PGA Tour again after his family had a coronavirus scare. One of Simpson’s daughters tested positive for COVID-19, leading to him withdrawing from last week’s tournament as a precaution. Webb, who leads the tour in FedEx Cup points and scoring average, is attempting to become the PGA Tour’s first player with three victories during this pandemic-interrupted year.

