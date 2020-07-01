UMass Dartmouth discontinues eight programs, effective immediately

UMass Dartmouth has discontinued eight athletic programs, chancellor Robert E. Johnson announced Wednesday.

Women’s equestrian, men’s golf, men’s lacrosse, co-ed sailing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s tennis will be cut, affecting 94 student-athletes.

The school cited “multiple reviews over the past decade” that “analyzed major aspects of the current Department of Athletics & Recreation structure, including available resources, gender equity, enrollment, full-time/part-time coaches, sports sponsorship trends, facilities, as well as strengths and weaknesses of programs.” According to a press release, the review began before the COVID-19 pandemic and “is in no way related to the current health crisis.”