UMass Dartmouth discontinues eight programs, effective immediately

UMass Dartmouth has discontinued eight athletic programs, chancellor Robert E. Johnson announced Wednesday.
Women’s equestrian, men’s golf, men’s lacrosse, co-ed sailing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s tennis will be cut, affecting 94 student-athletes.
The school cited “multiple reviews over the past decade” that “analyzed major aspects of the current Department of Athletics & Recreation structure, including available resources, gender equity, enrollment, full-time/part-time coaches, sports sponsorship trends, facilities, as well as strengths and weaknesses of programs.” According to a press release, the review began before the COVID-19 pandemic and “is in no way related to the current health crisis.”
Advertisement
UMass Dartmouth will sponsor 17 remaining programs – nine women’s sports and eight men’s sports – in the Little East and Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conferences.
“Though the review and subsequent actions taken on the future of intercollegiate athletics was needed, I am deeply saddened by having to discontinue the sponsorship of these programs,” said athletic director Amanda Van Voorhis in a statement. “The implementation of this action now will allow our department to work within a sustainable financial model going forward, and we will continue to provide the best possible experience for our student-athletes.”