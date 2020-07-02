The congressional whirlwind that was Newt Gingrich

He changed the tone and timbre of American civic life. He introduced character assassination into contemporary American politics. He thrust ideological discipline onto party politics. He forced a House speaker from office. He repelled the accommodationist impulse that had existed for decades from the Republican playbook. He ended the Democrats’ 40-year rule of the House. He won the speakership. He also left the speakership in disgrace.

Newt Gingrich was a white tornado that roared through Washington at the end of the 20th century, blowing the roof off the Capitol, rearranging the furniture of the House, upending the customs of American public life. There was life in Washington circles before Gingrich and then there was life after Gingrich, and there is little resemblance between the two.

Julian E. Zelizer has taken on the task of describing, examining, and analyzing the rebel from Georgia. Zelizer holds an endowed chair in history at Princeton but writes like a journalist. (A whisper to the faculty lounge: That is a compliment, not a disparagement.) His book has color and forward momentum. His story has drama and life lessons. His subject is, depending on your point of view, either heroic or odious. One way or another, no one can argue with Zelizer’s thesis that Gingrich changed American politics.

“The new Washington was rougher, less stable,” he writes. “In the new Washington, almost anything was permissible. In partisan politics, it was almost impossible to go too far.”

Zelizer has the great insight of comprehending Gingrich’s great insight: that the post-Watergate “reforms” calling for greater attention to ethical issues, greater openness on Capitol Hill, and greater opportunities for backbenchers to flex their muscles could be directed at the very Democrats who enacted those reforms and could be weaponized in creative and cruel ways.

The same elements of Republican rule that the Democrats deplored — promiscuous ties with lobbyists, dependence on corporate contributions, fealty to special interests — were the very elements of post-Watergate Democratic rule. Gingrich understood that, exploited that, and rode that to power.

Zelizer describes Gingrich as “extraordinarily arrogant, totally self-absorbed, and brutally ruthless.” In Congress he was an agitator, not a legislator. He understood that in an era of impatience with government it was effective to portray the House Democrats as part of the permanent political establishment. He considered bipartisanship a trap. He took on not only the Democrats but also the capital’s many totems and its multiple taboos. His mantra: “Conflict equals exposure equals power.”

Gingrich mastered conflict, he sought public exposure, and he won power. It was an astonishing achievement. It is impossible today, at the distance of a quarter-century, to comprehend the permanence and the pervasiveness of the Democratic rule on the Hill that Gingrich assailed. It was complete and unyielding. It ended up being a juicy target for an opportunist with a mission.

So Gingrich took on Speaker Thomas P. O’Neill Jr., of Cambridge, and then set his sights on a series of other Democratic mastodons, eventually targeting O’Neill’s florid, oleaginous successor, Jim Wright of Texas. “When he looked around the House at the senior Democrats and Republicans,” Zelizer writes, “he did so with disdain, pleased to have gotten under their skin.” Soon people like Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative activist and theorist, were saying that Gingrich was “one of the top strategists of the conservative movement.”

He was on his way — to destroy the Democrats’ rule and to install himself and his allies in their place. And by doing so it was clear — even to those of us in the press gallery, chronicling this vital episode in American history — that, as Zelizer puts it, “the conservative movement was reshaping the political landscape, turning politicians into villains in the public imagination through their campaign to delegitimize the federal government.”

In short, this was far more than just Newt being Newt.

This is a remarkable, riveting story, one with broad consequences, even if it is true (and it is) that though “Gingrich liked to present himself as a big-idea man,” as Zelizer argues, “the truth is that his contributions as a partisan tactician were far more important than anything he did in terms of policy.”

One quibble, and it is structural rather than factual: Zelizer focuses with near-microscopic detail on the fall of Speaker Wright and Gingrich’s role in thrusting him from office. Fair enough. It probably was, as Zelizer puts it in the last sentence of this readable volume, the beginning of the end of American political civility, for “its shadow looms large and grows longer with each passing day.”

But the Wright episode is only part of the story. There is far more. It is only on the eighth-to-the-last page of this book that Zelizer introduces the Contract with America, the founding document of the new GOP Congress of 1995. The reader learns almost nothing specific, or even general, about what the Gingrich revolution wrought in the years in which he was speaker. Nor anything about Gingrich’s fall from grace, and from power. Zelizer skims lightly over the relationship Gingrich had, or has, with Donald J. Trump.

Perhaps that is fodder for another book. If Gingrich, the onetime college professor, had an attentive student, it was the man who today sits in the Oval Office.

Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party

By Julian E. Zelizer

Penguin Press, 356 pages, $30

David Shribman, who teaches at McGill University’s Max Bell School of Public Policy, was Washington bureau chief of The Boston Globe during the Gingrich ascendancy. One of the elements of his 1995 Pulitzer Prize was his analysis of the Gingrich phenomenon.