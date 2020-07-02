HomeFront: ‘A masterstroke that brings everyone into the tent of the American dream’

Full disclosure: I considered hitting my word count by cut-and-pasting “The live capture of the original Broadway cast performing ‘Hamilton’ starts streaming on Disney+ Friday” a few zillion times. If that doesn’t appeal to you, congratulations — unlike the $10 founding father, you have dodged a bullet.

Welcome once again to HomeFront, named after the place that feels safer by the minute. After all, your couch is there. You can celebrate Fourth of July at home, if not with fireworks then with some good company, good food (barbecue makes excellent takeout), and the warmth of the knowledge that you helped flatten the curve. Your TV is there, too, and it’s good for far more than delivering upsetting medical news from the Sunbelt. This week — truthfully, most weeks — it has magic in it.

To the couch!

FILM: The live capture of the original Broadway cast performing “Hamilton” starts streaming on Disney+ Friday.

OK, fine: Globe film critic Ty Burr awards Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “richly satisfying” musical four stars. “Short answer for anyone left still wondering if this show lives up to the hype: goodness, yes,” he writes. “[T]here’s no denying that having our great white founders played by the descendants of slaves — and having them engage and debate each other in the cross-rhythms of the people they enslaved — is a masterstroke that brings everyone into the tent of the American dream.”

Civil rights icon, 17-term US Representative from Georgia, enthusiastic dancer — “John Lewis: Good Trouble” hits the expected notes and adds a few surprises. Dawn Porter’s documentary “isn’t a great film,” the Globe’s Mark Feeney writes in a three-star review, “but it has a great subject — and excellent timing.” It belongs on your Fourth of July watch list.

”Force of Nature” earns 2½ stars from Burr and delivers bang for your buck: “It’s a heist movie and a siege movie and a disaster flick and a cop drama and a romance.” Set in hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico, it stars Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth but is gaining attention for being a new Mel Gibson movie. Says Burr, “Gibson’s not the star of the thing, just a crazy-eyed side dish.”

Michelle Ferrari’s documentary “The Vote” tells the story of the 100-year-old 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The two-part film is a “crisp, comprehensive, and engrossing example of the Ken Burns documentary style,” says Globe correspondent Peter Keough. “[T]he epic fight for women’s suffrage and the conflicts, compromises, frustrations, and sacrifices that it required are relevant and instructive today.”

TV: You can, theoretically, watch the Boston Pops Fourth of July concert at home every year. In 2020, that’s the only option, and the hybrid of newly recorded performances and hits from the archives — yes, including fireworks — sounds pretty great. Globe correspondent Diti Kohli rounds up other Independence Day entertainment options, including an inventive program cooked up by the USS Constitution Museum.

Though it’s set in an Australian detention center, the Netflix immigration drama “Stateless” exposes truths that apply equally to the US asylum system. Four intertwining stories add up to “a masterfully told, forcefully acted nightmare about life in a dirty, bureaucratically impacted limbo,” says Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. The first episode (of six) drops Wednesday and heavily features series co-creator Cate Blanchett.

“Hamilton” and “Stateless” are the first two entries on Gilbert’s list of summer TV offerings, including “a number of shows and movies that were completed before the pandemic struck and productions shut down.” The new Peacock streaming service figures heavily; broadcast TV does not.

If you’re having trouble concentrating, join the club, and maybe check out a new Netflix project. “‘Homemade’ unites 17 filmmakers in a compendium of short films — available to watch individually or as one long feature,” writes Gilbert. “Each short is meant to capture something about quarantine.”

Among the late Carl Reiner’s innumerable accomplishments was creating “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” “I’d love to see CBS air full seasons of the early-1960s series, one of the best sitcoms ever,” Gilbert says. For now, he’ll have to settle for the two colorized episodes, selected by Reiner, airing Friday.

Loïs Mailou Jones's "Indian Shops, Gay Head, Massachusetts," painted in 1940. National Gallery of Art, Washington

VISUAL ART: Globe art critic Murray Whyte sets sail for Martha’s Vineyard on his latest Pilgrimage, in search of Loïs Mailou Jones, Boston native and longtime Howard University professor. “Jones was a Black artist in an industry overtly hostile to her ambitions whose long, accomplished career stands as testament to both her talent and her determination.”

Ready (or not) for your own pilgrimage? Maybe to Provincetown? The new Ptown Gallery Stroll website features three dozen establishments in “a guide for tourists, and a digital welcome mat to the longtime art colony,” Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid reports. Says painter and gallery manager Pete Hocking, “It’s wonderful to feel like we’re in this together, building the arts ecology of the town rather than just building our own galleries.”

If you can’t go indoors for whatever reason, another good on-the-road option is a trip in search of sculpture. Globe correspondents Patricia Harris and David Lyon start in Lincoln, hit Jamaica Plain and Cambridge, and venture to Cornish, N.H., on “an outing to refresh body and spirit alike.”

An all-virtual project, at least for now, is the work of six local photographers collected in the new exhibition Pandemic Boston. “They’re not journalistic pictures,” founder and contributor Edward Boches tells Globe correspondent Diti Kohli. “There’s more personal interpretation and artistic vision to the work. It’s a perception of life in the crazy months we experienced.”

COMEDY: The lineup for the Ding Ho Comedy Club 40th Anniversary Reunion is as star-spangled as anything you’ll see Saturday. The Friday Zoom event, on what would have been founder Barry Crimmins’s 67th birthday, is a tribute to him and a benefit for his widow, Helen. Expect “many of Boston’s comedy finest — Steven Wright, Paula Poundstone, Bobcat Goldthwait, Denis Leary, Lenny Clarke,” reports Globe correspondent James Sullivan.

Michael J. Bobbitt, Summer L. Williams, Maurice Emmanuel Parent, and Kirsten Greenidge in conversation with the Globe's Don Aucoin during the virtual event "The Next Act: Creating anti-racist theater." The Boston Globe

THEATER: A panel discussion on Creating Anti-Racist Theater — the latest installment of The Next Act, the Globe’s interview series on how the arts can recover from the pandemic — took place last week on Zoom. Globe critic Don Aucoin moderated the roundtable with four leading lights of the local scene, including playwright and BU professor Kirsten Greenidge, who says, “There’s a responsibility that we look at what we’re planning to put on our stages and also how we look at theater, and how theater intersects with community. What is the theater space for?” Read more here.

BOOKS: A fitting release for Fourth of July, the young-adult edition of Abdi Nor Iftin’s “Call Me American” is, as the subtitle says, “the extraordinary true story of a young Somali immigrant.” “I hope that when young African-Americans read [the book], they will see America as the idea that I saw,” the Maine resident and Boston College student tells Globe correspondent Victoria Zhuang.

FOOD & DINING: In a fit of nostalgia, Globe restaurant critic Devra First goes in search of “processed, unwholesome, proudly artificial flag-wavers for sodium” and returns with a taste test of 11 kinds of instant ramen. Just reading that might make you thirsty, but the reliable product “has particular appeal at the moment, when the world seems to realign each time we blink.”

Whatever form your celebration takes, you’re going to want a good side dish for Fourth of July. Sour Milk Cornbread from the legendary Southern cook Edna Lewis, baked in a cast-iron skillet, is just the ticket. “Food bloggers love this formula, which isn’t made with a trace of sweetness, but with plenty of salt,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian.

BUT REALLY: The live capture of the original Broadway cast performing “Hamilton” starts streaming on Disney+ Friday. Watch it once and just let it wash over you. Then watch it again, concentrating on the choreography. Then on everyone’s daddy issues. Then on how many times “eyes,” “look,” and “see” figure in the lyrics. Get up and stretch once in a while. Wear a mask and wash your hands!