A museum for the movies, courtesy of Oscar

It’s only twice a year that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences matters for moviegoers: the morning when Oscar nominations are announced and the evening when winners are.

The Academy is more than just the Oscars, though. It offers a literacy media program for Los Angeles public schools, teaching guides on film for students, and grants for aspiring filmmakers, as well as film presentation and film scholarship. Some of those scholars will likely use the research collection at the Academy’s much-cherished Margaret Herrick Library.

Next spring, the Academy’s non-Oscar profile gets a major boost: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is scheduled to open in Los Angeles on April 30, five days after the Oscars ceremony. COVID-19 has pushed back the opening from this December.