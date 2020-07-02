Virtual author readings for July 5-11

Elin Kelsey (” A Last Goodbye ”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith .

Stephanie Burt (”After Callimachus: Poems”) is in conversation with University of Chicago professor Mark Payne at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Charlotte Pence (”Code”) is in conversation with John Skoyles and Gail Mazur (”Land’s End”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Gail Caldwell (”Bright Precious Thing: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Gloria Steinem (”The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Rory Power (”Burn our Bodies Down”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Meg Mitchell Moore (”Two Truths and a Lie”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

WEDNESDAY

Steven Levy (”Facebook: The Inside Story”) is in conversation with Harvard professor Lawrence Lessig at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Co-authors Joseph Nevins, Suren Moodliar, and Eleni Macrakis (”A People’s Guide to Greater Boston”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Angie Kim (”Miracle Creek”) and Lisa Gornick (”The Peacock Feast”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Danica McKellar (”The Times Machine!”) reads at 7 p.m. at Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Eric Swalwell (”Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump”) is in conversation with Congressman Joe Kennedy III at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Brad Fox (”To Remain Nameless: A Novel”) is in conversation with Claire Messud (”The Emporer’s Children”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Valerie Bolling (”Let’s Dance!”) reads at 11 a.m. on the Brookline Booksmith Instagram.

Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.