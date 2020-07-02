What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

BOSTON POPS FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR Who can imagine July Fourth without the Boston Pops? Certainly not the Boston Pops, which has assembled a special program of favorite guests from the past three years’ archives as well as new content, complete with “1812” Overture and fireworks at the end. July 4, 8 p.m. On Bloomberg TV and radio, and WHDH-TV.

PASSIM STREAMS: SUMMER BOSTON CELTIC MUSIC FEST Two hours of performances by Boston-area musicians playing music of Ireland, Scotland, and Cape Breton. July 5, 7 p.m. www.passim.org

RINGO STARR BIRTHDAY CONCERT The Beatles drummer celebrates his 80th birthday with a livestream benefit show of at-home performances and previously unseen concert footage for Black Lives Matter Global Network, MusiCares, and other charitable foundations. Special guests include Gary Clark Jr., Sheila E., Sheryl Crow, and Ringo’s Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney. July 7, 8 p.m. www.youtube.com/user/ringostarr

Advertisement

Classical

FROM TANGLEWOOD WITH BRAHMS The composer’s rhapsodic F-Minor Quintet, which has plenty of fireworks all its own, will be performed by BSO violinists Alexander Velinzon and Bracha Malkin, violist Cathy Basrak, cellist Blaise Déjardin, and pianist Jonathan Bass. Also on the program will be works for flute by Copland and James Lee, to be played by Elizabeth Ostling and pianist Randall Hodgkinson. July 3, 8 p.m., $5, www.tanglewood.org

CELEBRITY SERIES AT HOME Local artists continue to connect with their previous audiences — and hopefully find some new ones — through this collection of Celebrity Series streams. Most recently added: Maria Finkelmeier, the dynamic Boston-based percussionist and creative force, plays some of her favorite works for marimba and electronics — by Bach, Osnat Netzer, Eric Sammut, and herself. www.celebrityseries.org/athome

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Broadway singer-actress Melissa Errico, known for her performances of Stephen Sondheim’s songs and for starring roles in Broadway productions of “My Fair Lady,” “High Society,” and “Amour,” will be the guest on Seth Rudetsky’s weekly online series. July 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets $20-$25. www.thesethconcertseries.com

Advertisement

RAISE YOU UP If your spirits need a lift, and chances are they do, this could be just the click-it. To raise funds for True Colors United, which helps homeless LGBTQ youth, Billy Porter reprised his buoyant performance of “Raise You Up” from “Kinky Boots.” Also featured in the large cast: Porter’s costars Stark Sands and Annaleigh Ashford, composer-lyricist Cyndi Lauper, and bookwriter Harvey Fierstein. www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaBbE_Db-tc

DON AUCOIN

Dance

AVIVA Full-length feature films packed with substantive contemporary dance are few and far between, so this indie romance is worth checking out. Written and directed by Boaz Yakin, it stars and is choreographed by the stunning former Batsheva Dance Company performer Bobbi Jene Smith. Featuring a cast of dynamite dancers, it’s an identity fluid, shape-shifting, gender switching, time traveling, sexy (and sexually explicit) hot mess of a movie with a disjointed story line that is strangely compelling. Streaming through July 17, tickets $10.49. row8.com/movie-details/89419722_nsw

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

REFLECTING ON FREEDOM The third installment (of three) of Harvard Art Museum’s online “Emancipation” series was released this week, focusing on “freedom,” with, in its own words, “a selection of works by modern and contemporary Black artists who, over the last few decades, have addressed the history of systemic racism and the inextricable relationship of past and present.” This essay series touches on works by artists like Hank Willis Thomas, Kara Walker, and Thornton Dial Sr. in “synthesizing historical narratives, popular culture, and personal stories.” www.harvardartmuseums.org/article/reflecting-on-freedom

Advertisement

MURRAY WHYTE

JAMAL THORNE: FRAGMENTS AND LOST VERSES Thorne calls his collages, based on imagery from the civil rights movement, “unresolved.” Civil rights for Black people are certainly unresolved. But Thorne, experimenting with how images from the past square with those of the present, also explores how time and memory embodied by layers of paint and tape render any given moment indefinite; how we always must reorient and look again. On view in person and online. Through July 26. Kingston Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave., www.kingstongallery.com

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

INTERNATIONAL COMEDY NIGHT Four comedians from around the world are coming together for this show: Liam McGurk from Boston, Tai Paschall from Houston, Raouf Gangjee from Kolkata, India, and Mustafa Saed from Belfast. July 5, 11:30 a.m. Info on Instagram @kalkuttacomedians

LAPKUS & TOMPKINS SING THE BLUES: A TWO PERSON COMEDY SHOW Lauren Lapkus (Missy on Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy”) and Paul F. Tompkins (a regular on “Mr. Show” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!”) perform a set of improv comedy, sponsored by Dynasty Typewriter, which regularly features some of the best comedians in Los Angeles in a theater setting. July 6, 8 p.m. $5-$10. www.eventbrite.com

LUSH LAUGHS Bethany Van Delft (who hosts the “Artisanal Comedy” showcase on her Instagram every Wednesday) and Ophira Eisenberg (host of NPR’s “Ask Me Another” trivia show) co-headline this show, which also features LA comic Nori Reed. July 9, 9 p.m. $10-$30. www.nowherecomedyclub.com

Advertisement

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

JULY 4TH WITH THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES The United States National Archives is heading a virtual July Fourth celebration complete with a traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence. A host of educational activities for the whole family will also be available online. July 4, Free, www.archivesjuly4.org

UNITY FARM SANCTUARY PUBLIC TOUR Meet more than 225 rescued farm animals at Unity Farm in Sherborn. Tours, which must be reserved, include visits with the animals and a one-hour guided tour of the property. July 4, 3-5:30 p.m., $7.50, children 3 and under free, www.unityfarmsanctuary.org

JR. CELTICS AT HOME WORKOUTS Coach Sam of the Jr. Celtics hosts live basketball workouts for kids twice a week online. Tuesday sessions focus on competitive skills, while Thursday’s are geared toward fundamentals. Players of all skill levels are welcome to attend the streams, which take place on Instagram (Tuesday) and Facebook (Thursday). July 7 on Instagram, July 9 on Facebook, 2:30 p.m., Free, www.nba.com

DITI KOHLI