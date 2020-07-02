Yes, employers added millions of jobs in June, but there are warning signals

But there are worrying signs on the horizon as the country breaks records on the number of new coronavirus infections, with 50,700 new cases reported on Thursday alone. Even as Massachusetts is moving forward with its reopening, other big states are pausing their plans. Here are three major caveats about the economy.

“Today’s announcement proves that our economy is roaring back. It’s coming back extremely strong,” Trump said at the White House.

President Trump on Thursday took a victory lap as he delivered a statement touting dramatic gains in employment after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that employers added 4.8 million jobs in June, dropping the unemployment rate to 11.1 percent (down from 13.3 percent in May).

1. The June jobs report doesn’t reflect new shutdowns

The data that power the monthly unemployment and payroll report are typically collected midway through the month, meaning any changes that occurred in the final weeks of June are not included in this month’s report.

So widespread shutdowns of bars, restaurants, and other businesses in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California won’t show up in the national unemployment rate until August. New unemployment figures are usually released on the first Friday of the month.

2. Weekly initial unemployment claims are still high ― and growing in some states

The weekly unemployment claims report, another indicator of the US jobs situation, remains troubling. The data show more than one million new workers are still filing initial unemployment claims each week, though the number has steadily declined since hitting a high of about 3 million in March.

About 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. To put that in perspective, during the same week in 2019, the number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims was about 200,000.

In Massachusetts, about 29,000 new workers filed first-time unemployment claims, a decline from the prior week that reflects the state’s ongoing reopening. But in some states that are shutting back down, weekly initial jobless claims are growing. Texas, for example, saw 96,000 initial filings last week, up from about 90,000 the week before.

3. The overall jobs picture remains bleak

Though it has dropped, the US unemployment rate remains in the double digits. At 11.1 percent, it remains higher than at any point since the Great Depression. And the Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the true number is likely higher because some workers affected by furloughs or layoffs have been misclassified as “absent from work.”

“Analyses of the underlying data suggest that this group still included some workers affected by the pandemic who should have been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff,” the agency wrote in its monthly report, though it noted the classification problems declined significantly in June.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.