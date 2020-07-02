Mediterranean on the Common, oysters in Duxbury, and a barbecue in Southie

Guests can dine on a 20-seat patio in groups separated within cabanas; indoor booth seating should open up in early fall. Enjoy beef tartare, crudo, fried soft shell crabs, beer and wine (with cocktails to come), and items from Season to Go’s menu.

In North Cambridge, acclaimed Table at Season to Taste closed in May, disappointing many fans. Happily, owner Robert Harris maintained his catering operation, Season to Go, serving picnic boxes, burgers, lobster rolls, and seasonal salads. Now, he has announced that he’ll open a gastropub, Season , in the same space at 2447 Massachusetts Ave.

Openings : Boston’s first Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh opens on Monday, July 13, near Boston Common (134 Boylston St. at Boylston Place). Enjoy fast-casual falafel, gyros, hummus, and baklava.

Harris plans to debut the restaurant on July 15.

This is the Point Judith Calamari at Ocean Prime, from 2016. Dina Rudick

Reopenings: The Seaport’s City Tap House (10 Boston Wharf Road at Congress Street) has reopened with indoor and outdoor seating; reserve inside or walk in on the patio from 4 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. for weekend brunch.

Around the block, Samuel Adams Happier Camper Pop-Up (75 Northern Ave. at Seaport Boulevard) pours from 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; enjoy food from Gather restaurant next-door (chicken and waffles, burgers, lobster rolls) paired with beer, hard seltzer, and sangria.

Lava fish at Sumiao Hunan Kitchen. Regan Communications

Ocean Prime Boston has also reopened in the Seaport (100 Pier 4 building at 140 Seaport Blvd.).

In other sudsy news, Solas Irish Pub (710 Boylston St. at Exeter Street) has returned to the Back Bay, offering indoor and outdoor dining for lunch, dinner, and brunch.

In South Boston, Coppersmith (40 W. 3rd St. at A Street) reopens on July 4 starting at noon, serving a barbecue menu and holiday drinks. They’re already known for expansive al fresco seating, with a rooftop deck and a patio. Spread out on weekdays from 2 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m.

Farther south in Duxbury, Island Creek Oyster Farm (401 Washington St.) launches their seasonal raw bar, serving al fresco bivalves on their 11-acre farm on Duxbury Bay. For now, the menu is restricted to shucked oysters and drinks, but stay tuned for a bigger roster.

Near Kendall Square, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen (270 Third St. at Rogers Street) has reopened for indoor and patio dining; visit from 11 a.m. daily for Hunan dishes (salt and pepper shrimp, spicy popcorn chicken, crunchy fish balls in tomato sauce), plus mocktails.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.