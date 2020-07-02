5 firefighters injured when truck crashes on way to fire in Jamaica Plain

Five firefighters suffered minor injuries when a firetruck crashed en route to a fire with an SUV in Jamaica Plain late Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The truck sustained major damage in the crash that occurred at 350 South Huntington Ave, at 4:40 p.m., Boston fire said on Twitter.
The SUV also sustained major damage. Its driver declined medical treatment at the scene, the department said.
Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police, said that EMS responded to the scene.
The fire truck was responding to a report of a building fire at the time of the crash. The firefighters were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and determined to have minor injuries, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the fire department.
The fire truck has been taken out of service.
A cost estimate on the damage to the truck was not available, Alkins said.
