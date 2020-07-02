Backpack drive, COVID-19 testing, and food rescue

First Parish in Bedford is hosting COVID-19 testing on the Bedford Town Common, 75 Great Road, every Tuesday. Attendees are welcome regardless of town of residence, affiliation, or ability to pay. Register online and find more information at www.bedfordresearch.org/product/first-parish .

Interfaith Social Services in Quincy has launched its annual Backpack Drive for children and families in need. The drive collects school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, crayons, and, of course, backpacks. Monetary donations and supplies will be accepted through July 24. Items can be dropped off at Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams St. For more information or to make a donation, visit interfaithsocialservices.org/backpack-drive .

Pranali Ashara, a Girl Scout from North Andover, is being honored for creating a food rescue program at Spofford Pond School in Boxford. “Spofford Food for Thought” encourages students to donate their uneaten food to someone in need by placing unopened food in bins on cafeteria tables. The food is then sorted and donated to Emmaus House, a shelter in Haverhill. In addition to donations, Pranali led awareness campaigns on the issue of food waste. Pranali has earned the highest award in Girl Scouting, the Gold Award, for her project and is being honored by the local council, Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, for her achievement.

The Framingham History Center will host a virtual puppet show with Big Joe the Storyteller on July 16 at 10:30 a.m. Perfect for preschool-aged children and older, the program is part of the free programs in the Summertime on the Centre Common Series. The puppet show will highlight tales of Framingham’s past with puppets and props. For more information and to register, visit framinghamhistory.org.





Kane’s Donuts has introduced “Kane’s Kits.” The kits contain six of their award-wining doughnut rings, assorted frostings, and toppings. Boxes are $25 and can be ordered by e-mailing SpecialOrders@KanesDonuts.com. Orders must be placed with 48 hours notice and include in the e-mail your name and date of pick-up. The kits can then be picked up at the Kane’s Donuts location at 1574 Broadway in Saugus.

Let’s Laugh Today Laughter Club is hosting free meetings on Zoom every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The meetings will lead laughter and deep-breathing exercises to help the body and brain feel more energetic and healthy during this stressful time. All ages are welcome. For more information and to access the Zoom link, visit www.letslaughtoday.com.



