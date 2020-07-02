Does Revere need a Human Rights Commission? The City Council isn’t so sure

The reason: Three councilors raised concerns about the proposed executive director, an Indian-American city employee who had run for council and with whom they had clashed over immigration issues. One intimated that she would be biased in carrying out her duties. A resident even called in to the meeting to accuse her of discrimination for halting his political signage at the city farmers market.

Just days after Mayor Brian M. Arrigo declared racism a public health crisis in the Revere and days before a local man was arrested for painting swastikas on a Muslim woman’s car, the Revere City Council balked at an effort to revive its Human Rights Commission.

“Why did she target me? Because I’m not of color?” the man fumed. “If she is allowed to be put in this position, I feel she’s going to further use her position of power to discriminate against any idea that doesn’t align with hers.”

The dispute, which played out online in a vituperative virtual subcommittee meeting on Monday night, illuminates the hostility with which some white people are confronting emerging racial reform efforts after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Human Rights Commissions exist in many municipalities to air complaints and stand up for the civil rights of individual residents. Revere let its commission go dormant about 20 years ago.

“Obviously in these times and days, we see the need to change that,” Arrigo said in an interview, pointing to the racial tension and unrest nationwide.

“New things,” Arrigo said, “are sometimes difficult for people to accept.”

Witness the prolonged debate during Monday’s meeting. The City Council confirmed the appointment of four other new hires — including a police chief — with little debate.

But the councilors balked at confirming Arrigo’s nominee for executive director of the Human Rights Commission, an unpaid position reporting to an 11-member panel yet to be named. The executive director would be charged with fielding community complaints and carrying out the commission’s policies and decisions.

Weeks earlier, Arrigo had named his nominee — Dimple Rana, director of Healthy Community Initiatives, a city department that works on public health and active living. A daughter of immigrants from India, she was born in the United States and raised in Revere, and she has worked for the city since 2012. Rana ran for City Council in 2017 and again last fall on a platform of “One Revere” after being incensed by the comments councilors made about immigrants when they objected to Massachusetts becoming a “sanctuary state.” Those councilors were among those who pushed back at her appointment at Monday night’s meeting, which took place about two weeks after the swastikas were found.

First, Councilor-at-Large George J. Rotondo — citing the appearance of the swastikas on a car and the words “White Power” on a city street — questioned whether a Human Rights Commission would interfere with police investigations.

“What are you investigating if we already have these literal law enforcement people to do it?” he asked. “That’s my only question.”

(Rana answered that it would “be working alongside, not as the governing authority.”)

Then Councilor-at-Large Anthony T. Zambuto weighed in, saying he wanted more information.

“I don’t have a long history of knowing about human rights commissions. I guess I’m concerned what’s the criteria, in this instance, for the mayor to pick an individual.”

His explanation was thwarted when he accidentally muted himself. When he resumed speaking audibly, he added: “God forbid there was any bias, this could create a real problem from that position. It sounds like a powerful board.”

Then, Councilor-At-Large Gerry Visconti proposed postponing the decision, which the council ultimately did. “I’m not saying Ms. Rana is not qualified, I’m not saying that at all,” he said. “I’m just saying that, during these times, we need to make sure that we do this right.”

Numerous residents called in to the meeting to support Rana and express dismay at the way she was being treated over a position as well-intentioned as Human Rights Commission director.

“It’s a very normal commonplace type of a body to have in a responsible accountable city, which I know Revere wants to be,” said resident Lor Holmes.

Rana was on camera throughout the virtual meeting, as councilors and city residents debated her post.

“It was awful. I wanted to cry,” Rana said in an interview. She noted, however, that she was “also very moved by the people who spoke in support of me being in that position."

Rana said she was so “drained” by the whole experience, she is taking a leave of absence from her job. As she noted during the council meeting, she never received a raise when she was promoted from manager to director of her city agency in 2017 — or when she assumed additional roles as the city’s coordinator for the federal census. She has also been coordinating the city’s food distribution and volunteer efforts amid the coronavirus crisis.

“Right now I just need to take a break ‘cause I haven’t had one and I’m not getting paid to do everything that I do,” she said.

She called the meeting “just one of many instances or situations where the City Council treats me unfavorably for what I’m assuming ... is because of my gender and my race. It’s ongoing.”

Rana believes the councilors are threatened by her appointment, fearing she is coming to police them.

“I’m pretty sure that a lot of reports that would come through the Human Rights Commission would be about some of those city councilors who do not want it,” Rana said. “There’s nowhere to go report them, and the City Council goes unchecked.”

Rana ran for the council after clashing with Rotondo in 2017, when he drafted a measure opposing the idea of Massachusetts becoming a so-called “sanctuary state,” where agencies do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. She organized a demonstration outside City Hall with groups called Stand Against Hate In Revere and Revere Immigrant Solidarity Network.

At the time, Zambuto said that sanctuary city status would be granted in Revere “over my dead body.” Though he said he was not looking to deport undocumented immigrants who were not breaking any laws, he added: “There are plenty of gang-bangers and plenty of evil people that got here illegally and what you do when you are a sanctuary city or sanctuary state is you let them get even more violent. And they multiply like cockroaches.”

In the fall, two Muslim groups urged Rotondo to step down based on social media stories he posted that they viewed as hate speech. Neither Rotondo nor Zambuto could immediately be reached for comment.

About 38 percent of Revere residents are foreign-born. The City Council is all white. Arrigo could point to only one politician who had previously served on City Council who was believed to be Latino.

Last fall, Rana came close to landing a spot on City Council herself, placing just out of the top five in the at-large councilor race.

Councilor-at-Large Steven Morabito, who had proposed the revival of the Human Rights Commission and supported Rana’s appointment, said she’s more than qualified for the job. He thinks some rivals want “to make sure she doesn’t use the position as a platform.”

After continued sparring among the councilors, some residents saw even more value in a panel upholding civil rights.

Said Holmes, one of the residents who called in: “It seems to me there’s no better argument than listening to this tense conversation of our City Council as to why we need a human rights commission in this city.”

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert