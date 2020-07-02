Dog snatched from Watertown yard by coyote found dead on nearby golf course

Police are warning residents to keep an eye on their small pets while they’re outside after a dog was carried away and killed by a coyote in Watertown Wednesday morning, officials said.

The coyote snatched a Bijon-Shitsu terrier from a front yard on Langdon Avenue at 2:03 a.m., Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant James O’Connor said.

The coyote carried the dog down the street to the Oakley Country Club. Officials found the dog’s body next to the 13th hole on the club’s golf course shortly after 7 a.m., O’Connor said.