Hull’s school enrollment shrinks as town becomes a magnet for singles and retirees

The report , written by four retired school superintendents, said that enrollment is projected to decline another 20 percent in the next 10 years.

That translates to enough space to accommodate a total of 688 additional students at Jacobs Elementary School, Memorial Middle School, and Hull High School, according to a report recently released by the MARS Consulting Group.

School enrollment in the peninsula town of Hull fell 30 percent in the last decade — to about 850 students — leaving the three public school buildings at far below their capacity.

The report attributed Hull’s declining school enrollment to changing demographics, determining the town’s full-time population of about 10,500 is skewing to older retired residents and single professionals without children.

“To escape the busier surrounding communities and take advantage of its affordability, Hull is now seen as a place to retire and/or escape the hustle of the Boston area,” the report said.

The report also noted that Hull isn’t alone in dealing with declining enrollment. “School districts all across Massachusetts and throughout New England are struggling with similar issues,” the report said.

The consulting team gave the Hull School Committee four options for dealing with the problem – three of which involve shuttering the Memorial Middle School building.

The report included the option of keeping all three schools open, saying that from a “strictly educational viewpoint,” that would allow the district to keep improving.

“However, the challenges presented by financial sustainability and projections for the next decade indicate an enrollment decline that does not justify operating three facilities,” the report said.

The other options are a variation on the theme of closing the middle school and moving grades to the high school and elementary school.

Also on the table: Moving Hull’s municipal offices from the dilapidated Town Hall to the middle school building, while keeping room there for South Shore Educational Collaborative special education classes, the Hull Family Network, and other school-related programs.

The Hull School Committee brought in the consultants to help figure out how to cope with the issue — especially after an attempt at regionalization with other communities went nowhere.

“Hingham is bursting at the seams and Cohasset has no interest,” School Committee chairman David Twombly said in a phone interview. “Geography is hurting us a little bit. We don’t have a lot of dance partners.”

Twombly praised the thoroughness of the consultant’s report, but said any changes to the district’s configuration were “probably two years away.”

He said the School Committee wanted to hold several focus group discussions to get feedback from parents, teachers, staff, and residents before making any decisions. But the restrictions on large group meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic made it unclear when that would happen, he said.

“It would be tough to do on Zoom,” he said. “This COVID is making things more difficult.”

However, Hull may find it easier to accommodate social distancing when schools go back to in-person learning, he said, since “we have so much extra space.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.