Man shot and killed in Mattapan

No arrests had been made, she said shortly after 10 p.m.

The man, who was not identified, was shot at 42 Hosmer St. at 8:14 p.m., Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police said.

A man was shot and killed in Mattapan Thursday night, Boston police said.

No further information was immediately available.

It was the second fatal shooting in less than 24 hours, and the third this week in Boston.

A 45-year-old man, identified as Rashawn Washington-Clark of Dorchester, was shot and killed at 12:19 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to an activation of a ShotSpotter device detecting gun shots on Norfolk Street near Peacevale Road, police said.

Washington-Clark was found shot about a block away on Almandine Street, near the intersection of Milton Avenue. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was the city’s 21st homicide victim this year, police said.









