Man who allegedly killed Boston woman added to State Police most wanted list

Xavier DeJesus of Lowell is wanted for the murder of DeijaMendez, 23, who was found dead of a gunshot wound in the front street of an SUV parked on Coral Street on June 23. DeJesus is also facing charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, State Police said in a press release.

A 20-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a Boston woman in Lowell last week has been added to the State Police most wanted list, the department announced Thursday.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section added Xavier DeJesus to the Department’s Most Wanted list on Thursday. DeJesus, 20, is wanted for a homicide committed last month in Lowell.

Authorities identified DeJesus as the alleged shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest from Lowell District Court.

He also has another warrant for his arrest on unrelated charges out of Nashua, N.H., police said.

“DeJesus is actively avoiding law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous,” State Police said in the press release.

On Monday, officials announced that three people have been charged with witness intimidation in connection to the case.

He is described as a white and of Hispanic ethnicity, about 5-feet 7-inches tall, and weighing about 120 pounds, police said. He is also described as having black hair and brown eyes along with numerous tattoos on his right arm, including the word “Blessed” on his outer right forearm and “R.I.P. Chi Chi” on his inner right forearm.

Anyone who has information about DeJesus’ whereabouts should call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

