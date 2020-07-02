Moose on the loose in Lowell

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

This moose that was seen in Lowell on June 11 was successfully relocated.

Now here’s something you don’t see every day. On June 11, a moose was spotted traveling through the city of Lowell. According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the moose was chemically immobilized as it entered the Merrimack River. “Proper planning allowed for several vessels to be present with flotation equipment to keep the moose afloat during the rescue process,” police wrote on Facebook. The moose was safely removed from the water and then placed into a vehicle for transportation “to a more desirable location,” police wrote. “The moose was released and monitored until it fully recovered from the effects of the immobilization agent.” Multiple agencies assisted in the rescue effort, including the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, Lowell Police Department, the University of Massachusetts Lowell Police, National Park Service, and Lowell Fire Department.

MYSTERY EGG

Advertisement

At 10:05 p.m. June 26, Officer Derrick Popovski spoke with a Wellesley resident about suspicious activity that had just occurred. According to police, the resident said someone rang the bell and ran away, and upon opening the door, the resident found a single egg with a note wrapped around it. The note indicated that it was a warning and threatened the resident’s car. The resident’s teenage son was unaware of anyone who would have left the egg and note. Popovski checked the area but was unable to locate any suspects.

PINT-SIZED NOISE MAKER

At 5:06 p.m. May 13, Marblehead police received a complaint about a neighbor singing and playing loud music on Doane Street. According to the log entry, the responding officer reported that it was a 5-year-old child playing music through a bluetooth speaker. The officer spoke to the child’s mother and she turned it off.

Advertisement

GETTING HIS GROOVE ON

At 3:39 p.m. June 9, Marblehead police reported that police in Swampscott received a call to conduct a well-being check on a man wearing a green shirt dancing on the rocks by the water on Atlantic Avenue. According to the log entry, “the caller felt he was on drugs.” Swampscott police sent an officer on scene and the call for Marblehead officers to respond was canceled when the man left the area.

TWO ANIMAL RESCUES

At 7:08 a.m. June 19, Wilmington police received a call about a skunk that was stuck in a soccer net in a backyard on Houghton Road. Police wrote in the log item that the skunk was freed.

At 8:29 a.m. June 25, a baby bird fell out of a nest on Main Street in Wilmington. According to the log item, the animal control officer created a makeshift nest for the bird.





















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.