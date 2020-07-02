Newton gets ready to distribute COVID-19 housing relief funds

“I think it’s easy for folks to think that the majority of everyone in Newton is fine,” Berman said. “But these are real struggles for people, really sad and scary struggles.”

Amanda Berman, director of the city’s Housing and Community Development who helps run the program, said it was “heartbreaking” to hear “of households that double up or triple up to live in a small unit” and have to choose between paying a bill or “feeding their family.”

The city and its partners are preparing to disburse funds from the $2.5 million COVID-19 Emergency Housing Relief Program to help Newton residents to pay their bills during the pandemic.

The housing relief program is still accepting applications and will assign households to the bottom of the waitlist, processing them if funding is still available.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller announced the housing relief program May 13, and the application deadline to enter the lottery was three weeks later on June 3. The city of Newton assigned nonprofit Metro West Collaborative Development to administer the program.

Jennifer Van Campen, executive director of Metro West Collaborative Development, said, “Housing assistance, in particular right now, is just so important for people because they’re really afraid. A lot of the applicants we’re talking to are genuinely afraid of losing the roof over their heads.”

She said people who have lost their jobs “typically are in industries that are not coming back quickly. So there are very, very few avenues for people who had limited options to begin with.”

Van Campen said it can be difficult to receive unemployment benefits. Some people might have limited language and technological skills, especially during the pandemic.

“The barriers to entry, right now, are very high for almost everything, and they require a set of skills, and a set of infrastructure that lots of people just don’t have,” Van Campen said.

Allen Namugga, a single mother of infant twins and nurse assistant for a homecare agency, said she recently applied for the housing relief program because she was “getting to that point with no end in sight.”

She said she returned to work in February after a maternity leave, but then had to stay home when COVID-19 hit because she was at high-risk caring for seniors and being around other aides. It was also difficult to find childcare.

“I could have been able to get through a few months, but then not knowing when I’d be able to go back to work, when it’s safe for my babies,” Namugga said. “My savings were just depleting after six months.”

Metro West Collaborative Development entered 240 households into a lottery that designated the waitlist order to process applications, determine eligibility, and award assistance.

Berman said the Massachusetts Housing Partnership determined a lottery was one of the best practices for an emergency housing assistance program because it creates a “focused marketing period” to “get the word out as far and wide as possible to as many different groups as possible.”

“Part of fair housing is ensuring that underrepresented groups are made aware of opportunities,” Berman said. Rather than a “first-come, first-serve” process, which might involve factors benefiting those with connections, access, or finances, “it’s up to the randomness of the lottery.”

At the lottery event, Van Campen said they expected all 240 households to receive funding as long as their applications were complete. Among other things, renters need their landlord to agree with the arrangement.

For those who might be low on the waitlist, Berman said, “They are really working hard to get that first check out by July 31 for all eligible applicants.”

Namugga said she was hopeful but thought the lottery was “a long shot.” When Metro West Collaborative Development announced everyone could get funding, Namugga said, it “was really amazing.”

“Nobody entered this just for fun,” Namugga said. “You had to meet some criteria that you’re not able to pay your bills and stuff, and so it was great to know that everyone that entered would be able to get help.”

During the lottery June 10, Berman announced the waitlist order for each application as she pulled 240 ping-pong balls from a cardboard box.

“It’s an exciting moment, and it’s a happy moment because this is the next step for helping people,” she said. “But it’s heavy.”

Van Campen said they “have enough funding for more than 240 households.”

“If you have friends, cousins, family members who haven’t applied yet, it’s not too late, you can still apply.”

When asked how many more applications would be able to receive assistance, Berman said they might be able to serve around 500 households if each required $1,500 assistance for the maximum 3 months.

“I think we’re all very pleased that in this first go round we reached the number of people that we did at what appears to be a diversity of households and needs,” she said.

During the Newton Housing Partnership’s June 16 meeting, Berman said, of the approximately 240 applications, about 10 percent were Asian, 15 percent were Black, 27 percent were Latino, 35 percent were white, and 10 percent left the question blank.

Berman also said “the vast majority of the applications that they’ve reviewed,” were at or below 65 percent of the area median income — with many of those below 30 percent.

Namugga said she appreciated how they ensured the money went to those in need.

“There are very strict rules on how to vet people to make sure that the people who do get the funds do need the funds,” Namugga said. “I just hope that more people that need it can find out about it because people are struggling.”

Berman said they will do more outreach and gather more applications in late July once they have a better sense of their budget.

She said they were also holding off until the end of July because the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provided an additional $600 per week to authorized individuals, is scheduled to stop on or before July 31.

Berman said there might be a scenario, where people might be “financially impacted and in need of assistance in a way that they weren’t today or weren’t a month ago.”

“None of us know how this crisis is going to continue to play out, unfortunately,” she said. “We may be at this for longer than what we originally thought.”

Van Campen said the city’s contribution is “one of the largest in the state.”

“I think that speaks to the City Council’s and the mayor’s genuine desire to help protect families in Newton,” she said. “It’s going to give people a lot of hope that they can make it.”

Metro West Collaborative Development is a nonprofit community development corporation based in Newton. Applicants can contact robyn@metrowestcd.org or 617-923-3505, ext. 5 to begin the application process. Details and guidelines for the housing relief program can also be found at newtonma.gov/housingrelief.

Kelsey Lu can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.