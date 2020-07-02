Newton Girls Softball warming up with hopes for summer games

After nearly four months away, leaders of Newton Girls Softball are optimistic about getting back on the diamond. The current phase of reopening in Massachusetts — the second of four — permits modified practices, and phase three will allow for games.

“One of my teammates and I actually threw a ball one day,” Bass said. “I’m excited just to be able to catch some balls, hit some balls, and just get out there with my teammates.”

Any other year, Caroline Bass and her teammates would be in the heat of the Newton Panthers 18+ Tournament team’s summer softball schedule. But this season, simply playing catch has been a rarity.

Advertisement

Newton Girls Softball Treasurer Bill Hartranft, who coaches Bass and the 18+ Tournament team, said he is seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’ve been watching the different phases that have been released by Governor Baker,” Hartranft said. “Fortunately, it looks like we’re hopefully going to be able to salvage several weeks of play this summer.”

Hartranft’s team represents the oldest age group in the Newton Girls Softball system, which includes athletes as young as 9 years old. His roster features a mix of players from Newton, as well as Boston-area athletes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

Bass fits into both categories, having graduated from Newton North High School in 2017 before attending Bates College, where she led the Athletic Conference in runs and hits through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Returning to Newton for the summer, Bass always looks forward to reuniting with her local teammates.

“Part of the reason I love softball is the interaction with my teammates — not being able to talk with them and play with them is making it difficult,” she said. “It’s just going to be interesting to see how they’ve progressed from the last time I’ve played with them.”

Advertisement

While she is excited, Bass said there are some nerves that come with the uncertainty of the upcoming season.

“It’s a little scary,” she said. “I’ve been just kind of doing workouts on my own, just trying to stay in shape and stay sharp.”

Normally, Bass and her team would be rolling into the summer schedule immediately after spending the spring season with their college programs. This year, however, only a few teams were able to play a handful of games before COVID-19 cancelled the spring season.

Assistant coach Jeanmarie Patriacca said spring was challenging for her squad both on and off the field.

“They feel kind of short-changed,” Patriacca said. “At 20 years old, that’s what you want to do — you want to go hang with your friends, you want to go be with your buddies, and it’s not happening.”

When the waiting is over and the season begins, Hartranft said the schedule will pick up quickly after the long delay.

“A lot of them haven’t touched a ball for three months now,” he said. “We’re just going to have a couple practices and dive into it.”

According to Hartranft and Patriacca, the first practice for the 18+ Tournament team is scheduled for July 6, with the first tournament planned for the following weekend.

Hartranft said the team’s practice plans will take on a new look when they start back up.

“We can’t have any more than groups of 10 together, and that includes coaches,” he said. “You could have the whole team together, but they’d have to break into two separate groups and stay at least 20 feet apart from each other.”

Advertisement

Patriacca said even the game itself will be different.

“You think about a softball team, and you’re talking about a huddle after every defensive inning, a huddle with a batter —there’s so many things that need to be tweaked.”

Among other precautions to keep the sport safe, Hartranft pointed to creating more space around dugouts, requiring that players supply their own equipment, and increasing the sanitation of facilities. Above all, he said, safety is the priority.

“Obviously everybody’s got to be smart and follow the guidelines — take care of the small, incremental freedoms we’re getting,” Hartranft said.

For Hartranft and his team, he said, returning to the field will bring familiarity to an unusual summer.

“It’s been sort of a frustrating year for passionate softball players,” he said. “It would be great to end the summer having it feel a little bit more like normal.”

Brady Gardner can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.