A Patriots fan and serial burglar from Lynn reportedly stole the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII rings. Here’s how

The Lynn native was a serial burglar who, weeks after the game, would plot a late-night break-in to the Attleboro jeweler that manufactured the Giants’ championship rings, walking away with more than $2 million worth of jewelry and more than two dozen of the bands, according to an extensive Bloomberg report.

Except Murphy didn’t mourn the loss like your typical New England faithful.

Sean Murphy watched the final minute of the 2008 Super Bowl much like thousands of other lifelong Patriots fans across New England: from the couch, incredulous at the Giants’ David Tyree’s now-infamous “helmet catch” and seething that the undefeated team let New York score the last-minute touchdown to come away with the win.

Advertisement

Here’s how it happened.

A few weeks after the Patriots’ loss, Murphy was on the Internet at the Boston Public Library, planning a future burglary, according to Bloomberg, when he learned in a news article that E.A. Dion, a family-owned jeweler in the Bristol County town, would be making 150 of the extravagant rings, encrusted with diamonds and engraved with the final score of “NYG 17 NE 14.”

On June 8, 2008, Murphy and an accomplice, dressed in black and wearing masks with slits over the eyes, cut a square hole in the roof of the jewelry store, and destroyed the alarm.

Murphy and his friend allegedly stole $2 million worth of jewelry and gold and a safe from the store, Bloomberg reported, and the two drove away with the Super Bowl rings, some of which were engraved “Strahan” and “Manning.”

“[Expletive] ‘em. They don’t deserve ‘em,” Murphy thought at the time, according to Bloomberg.

When Murphy got home, he dumped out the stolen goods on his bed for his girlfriends, of which he apparently had a few at a time, to see. He gifted one of the women, Rikkilee Brown, whom Murphy first met when she was a junior at at Lynn English High School, one of the Super Bowl rings.

Advertisement

With news of the burglary swirling online and in the news, Murphy didn’t have a way to sell the bands and decided to store them in a safe deposit box.

Local authorities had initially been investigating the heist, but the FBI’s bank robbery task force later stepped in. Al Zani, a State Police lieutenant assigned to Lynn, joined the probe. He told Bloomberg he immediately knew Murphy was the only burglar in the area who could pull off the complicated operation.

Zani learned that one of Murphy’s other girlfriends, who is only referred to as “J” in the Bloomberg report, had an outstanding warrant for burglary and had her arrested. With “J” and Murphy’s relationship having ended, she decided to speak to Zani and his partner when they approached her at a courthouse. She told them that Murphy had boasted of his burglary skills and mentioned a key detail: Murphy had given one of the Super Bowl rings to Brown.

In January 2009, as authorities were plotting Murphy’s arrest, he was driving a moving truck to Columbus, Ohio, where he and two friends allegedly sawed through the roof of a warehouse holding Brink’s armored cars and used a welder’s torch to cut a hole through a steel vault, accidentally burning millions of dollars inside in the process.

Murphy didn’t know it at the time, but the vault contained about $93 million. He and his accomplices allegedly made out with more that $1 million in cash.

Advertisement

Four days after he returned to Massachusetts, police officers and FBI agents surrounded his house and arrested him.

Sean Murphy during his arraignment in Attleboro District Court on Jan. 29, 2009. MARK STOCKWELL/Associated Press

As Murphy was being arrested, authorities pulled Brown over while she was driving and brought her in for interrogation. She was later put on probation for receiving stolen property.

Police found two safe deposit keys at the house. Zani traced them to a bank in Saugus where he found 27 Super Bowl rings.

Authorities also found paperwork from a cash-for-gold liquidator that led them to David Nassor, who was arrested for selling gold from the E.A. Dion heist for Murphy.

“We got caught because he gave a [expletive] 20-year-old girl a Super Bowl ring,” Nassor later said of Murphy. “[Expletive] him.”

Murphy, who is now 55, has been in prison since 2009 and was initially held on $3 million bail before he negotiated a plea agreement and confessed to his crimes. He also sat for a video interview in which he revealed his burglary techniques for the FBI to show to new agents.

Bloomberg’s account is based on dozens of phone calls with Murphy. The reporter also went to a November hearing at a Fall River court to see Murphy represent himself in the E.A Dion case.

He is currently serving a 13-year sentence for the Brink’s robbery, but said he has big plans for his release, including enlisting an actor, but ideally Ben Affleck, he said, to play him in a movie about his crimes, based on a manual he wrote called “Master Thief: How to Be a Professional Burglar.”

Advertisement

He hasn’t forgotten about the rings, either. He told Bloomberg he still has some of them, including the one with Strahan’s name engraved, and said maybe he’d try it on when he’s released. (The Giants said Strahan’s ring never went missing, and the rings Murphy took were for Giants staff members.)

As for any future high-stakes heists, Murphy said those days are behind him.

“I’m just going to keep my hand out of the illegal cookie jar now,” he said.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.