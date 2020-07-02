Quincy man arrested on drug and gun charges after traffic stop; fireworks seized

Around 9:08 p.m., while officers were in the area for a previous report of shots fired, they observed two cars at the intersection of Owen Street and Tiverton Road, Boston police said in a statement. Officers watched the cars accelerate through the intersection onto Tiverton Road “with no regard for the posted stop sign,” police said.

A Quincy man was arrested after officers allegedly found a large quantity of fireworks, several bags containing drugs, and a loaded gun in his car following a traffic stop in Mattapan Wednesday night, police said.

Both cars, a Ford Escape and a Nissan sedan, soon came to an abrupt stop, police said. The driver of the Nissan left his car and entered the Ford, which drove onto Lorna Road to Morton Street before driving back to Owen Street. The Ford then stopped in front of 11 Owen St., the statement said.

When officers performed a traffic stop and approached the car, they immediately saw a folding knife next to the gearshift, police said. Officers removed the driver, Curtis Howard, 32, and the passenger and found a silver Taurus PT92 AFS pistol, loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, inside the middle console, the statement said. Both people were taken into custody.

During a search of the car, officers found a substance believed to be cocaine in a small plastic bag, a substance believed to be marijuana in multiple plastic bags, and “a large quantity of miscellaneous fireworks,” police said. Officers released the passenger after a further investigation.

Howard is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, and possession of unlawful fireworks, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.