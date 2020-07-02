Stoughton police searching for suspect who threw firework near cruisers

Stoughton police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video lighting a firework and throwing it into the parking lot of the police department early Tuesday, in what they believe was a targeted attack against law enforcement.

In a surveillance video from 12:30 a.m. posted on the police department’s Twitter account, a firework can be seen thrown into the air and landing on the pavement in front of several police cruisers, exploding into a blue light and smoke.

An officer, who had recently gotten to his cruiser, could have been severely injured if the firework had been thrown moments earlier, according to Stoughton Police Lieutenant John Bonney.