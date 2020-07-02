Stoughton police searching for suspect who threw firework near cruisers

Stoughton police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video lighting a firework and throwing it into the parking lot of the police department early Tuesday, in what they believe was a targeted attack against law enforcement.
In a surveillance video from 12:30 a.m. posted on the police department’s Twitter account, a firework can be seen thrown into the air and landing on the pavement in front of several police cruisers, exploding into a blue light and smoke.
An officer, who had recently gotten to his cruiser, could have been severely injured if the firework had been thrown moments earlier, according to Stoughton Police Lieutenant John Bonney.
“This was absolutely a target against the police,” Bonney said. “This wasn’t just some wayward firework that landed in our parking lot.”
On 6/30 a suspect threw a firework that exploded near our cruisers. An officer had just gotten to his cruiser before this happened and could have easily been struck. Suspect ran down the tracks toward School St. We are asking if anyone saw this man to call 781-344-2424. pic.twitter.com/dacko1GZH1— Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) July 1, 2020
The suspect ran toward School Street after throwing the firework, police said.
Fireworks have been an elusive issue in the eastern part of the state since late May. In Stoughton, Bonney said police receive complaints “every single night.” But the incident Tuesday is unrelated, he said.
“This has nothing to do with that,” Bonney said. “This is somebody who walked up to the fence, lit a firework, and threw it” near the police station.
Those with information regarding the incident are asked to call Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.
