‘Tis not the season: White powder covers Quincy gas station after fire suppression system malfunction

White powder erupted from a Quincy Stop & Shop gas station Thursday morning after a fire suppression system malfunction, authorities said.

A video of the incident showed powder shooting out from under the gas station canopy on Southern Artery and Sea Street. The powder covered five cars parked in the station during the incident and a few on adjacent streets, a photo shared publicly by the Quincy police showed.

“No ladies and gentlemen, it didn’t snow in July!” police wrote in a tweet