We’re looking at a cool, sunny Fourth of July

The persistent low-pressure area that has plagued us with clouds and showers the past few days has now finally moved far enough away that we can eliminate it from the forecast. This doesn’t mean things are perfect for the holiday weekend, but it will be pretty good.

There’s actually something for everybody over the next few days. If you like heat and sunshine there’s a day for you, and if you like cooler weather I have some good news. The overall trend continues to be warmer-than-average conditions.

The fog of Thursday morning has now dissipated and we’re looking at a mostly sunny and fairly good beach day. I expect inland areas to get to near 90 degrees, but it will stay near or just under 80 at the beaches. The humidity continues to be definitely noticeable but not oppressive.

Highs Thursday will be quite warm inland and cooler at the coast. WeatherBell





A backdoor cold front will clear the area tomorrow. This will usher in marine air from Eastern Canada. These types of air masses usually don't last very long this time of the year, but they give a break in the heat and humidity.

The Fourth itself on Saturday looks beautiful, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. I don’t expect any precipitation and although this isn’t as warm as the beach-going crowd enjoys, I think it’s pretty comfortable and certainly not unbearable heat.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Boston was set back in 1911 on the Fourth of July at 104 degrees. Perhaps that’s where the saying “as hot as the Fourth of July” originated. Anyway, temperatures will be some 30 degrees cooler than the record and although it won’t be a beach day, it will be wonderful to engage with friends and family in a safe way and not have to deal with excessive heat or humidity.

July Fourths of the past have been hot and cool depending on the year. ThreadEx





As I wrote, this type of air mass does not last very long and the heat starts to come back on Sunday, with readings back into the 80s. Coastal communities will probably stay under the 80-degree mark.

It will be very warm inland on Sunday, but much cooler over Cape Cod. WeatherBell





I’m going to enter the chance for a shower on Sunday as well, but most of the time we’ll be dry. The pattern is going to continue to be relatively dry and quite warm as we head into next week. There are signs that some 90-degree weather is in our future and it may be prolonged as well. Along with the heat is going to come humidity, so enjoy the little break we have this weekend as summer comes roaring in with a vengeance for the second week of July.

