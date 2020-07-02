Woman struck by lightning inside Bellingham home

“All of a sudden I felt a huge boom,” Klopf said. “I saw an extremely white, bright light that has now affected my vision, and I flew back.”

Shelby Klopf, 23, was working in her home office when she turned on a lamp just as lightning hit the house. Klopf told reporters outside her home Wednesday night that the lamp sent a violent shock through her arm and the rest of her body.

A woman is recovering after she was struck by lightening while turning on a lamp inside her Bellingham home Wednesday.

Klopf said she had carpal spasms in her hands and feet after being struck, and couldn’t move at all. She was taken to the hospital, where she spent six hours in a critical care unit before she was able to go home, according to a post on her Facebook page.

She told reporters she also has some memory loss from the incident and was having trouble seeing Wednesday night.

“My boys were outside 10 minutes prior to this happening to me so they went inside, and I’m glad it was me and not them,” Klopf said.

Klopf’s two young sons saw her after she was struck. She told reporters they were “extremely upset” after the incident.

“I’m just happy to be alive and happy to be coming home to my children tonight because it could’ve gone a different way,” Klopf said. “I’m in a lot of pain, I’m very tired, I’m having trouble seeing but I’m here and I get to see my children.”

She said her doctors told her that she was “blessed” to be able to go home.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but we’re going to be OK,” she said.

The storm rolled into Bellingham around 2 p.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the storm dumped about .5 to 1.5 inches of rain on some parts of southern Massachusetts, but did not cause any notable damage.

