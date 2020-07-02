Baker says Phase 3 of reopening will begin on Monday, except in Boston

Baker said Phase 3 of his re-opening plan can begin on Monday — except in the city of Boston, where it will begin July 13 — and that larger indoor venues that can once again welcome customers will need to adapt to a range of new restrictions, from masks at the gym to tour buses cutting capacity in half.

Citing continued progress in containing the spread of coronavirus, Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday loosened more restrictions on daily life and the state’s economy, and gave businesses such as fitness centers, museums and casinos in most of the state the green light to re-open next week.

It’s the latest, tentative, step toward normalcy after a wave of infections that crested here this spring, but one that comes as other states — particularly in the South and West — are seeing their most intense outbreaks yet.

For that reason, Baker said, it’s essential that both businesses and their customers follow rules designed to encourage social distancing and prevent further spread.

“It’s critical that we continue to be smart about how we do this,” Baker said. “We’d hate to have to move backwards.”

One way he hopes to avoid that is by not opening bars and nightclubs. Other states have seen outbreaks spread at those sort of crowded indoor venues and speaking to Congress this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, specifically warned against bars.

So here, Baker said, they’ll stay closed for some time to come.

But Thursday, his focus was on moving forward.

Gyms and fitness centers, museums and cultural venues and tour buses will be able to re-open again, starting Monday, and a week later in Boston. Casinos, too, can open their doors, under guidelines approved by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, though Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said she expected casinos will spend several days training on those new protocols before any actually do re-open to visitors.

This progress, Baker said, is due to how seriously both residents and businesses have taken social distancing in Massachusetts, helping reduce infection rates here from some of the highest in the country earlier this spring to some of the lowest today. He also noted it will help to heal a state economy that has shed more than 1 million jobs in the last few months.

“These employers are hugely important to so many people here in Massachusetts,” Baker said. “Thanks to the hard work everyone has put in so far, we’re pleased to say that more places can reopen with strict new guidelines.”

Some businesses moved quickly to announce their re-opening plans. Encore Boston Harbor, for instance, said not long after Baker’s announcement that they’ll open their doors July 12, with new safety and training protocols in place. The Everett casino recently furloughed about 3,000 employees — after keeping them on the payroll for months while shut down — but spokesman Eric Kraus said Thursday that “a large portion” of them will be brought back immediately, and trained in the new protocols next week.

“This is really a blessing,” Kraus said. “We will do everything we can to keep our customers and staff safe and to preserve the guest experience.”

This could be as open as things get for a while, though.

While Massachusetts has progressed through the first three phases of Baker’s re-opening plan in just six weeks, Baker cautioned that Phase Three will last far longer than previous steps, and that Phase 4 —basically full resumption of normal activities — won’t begin until effective COVID treatments or a vaccine are in place.

That, Baker said, could help prevent a resurgence of the virus, which he noted has spread quickly elsewhere in settings such as crowded bars and nightclubs. Those are still not allowed to open here, and may not for some time.

“As difficult as it is for the people who operate and work in those institutions, we could not figure out a way to do that safely,” he said. “And I think some of the indicators we’ve gotten from other states that move forward with those is that they couldn’t figure that part out either.”

The state does, though, have a plan to allow for larger gatherings, which had been limited to no more than 10 people.

Starting Monday everywhere except Boston, indoor gatherings can expand up to eight people per 1,000 square feet, with a cap of 25 “in a single enclosed indoor space.” Outdoor gatherings will now be capped at 100 people, a figure that doesn’t apply to unenclosed settings such as a public park. In Boston, the gathering rules will go into effect a week later, on July 13.

These are good things, Baker said, the result of progress the state has made combating the highly-contagious disease. But, he said, coronavirus is still out there. And loosening restrictions can’t mean letting up entirely.

“We can not slow down or step back now,” he said. “We need to maintain vigilance if we wish to continue to move forward.”

For full details on Phase 3, officials said people can go to mass.gov/reopening.





































































































