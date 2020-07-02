Here’s a look at what can reopen in Mass. under Phase 3

“Phase 3 contains some bigger players that will certainly draw more people into indoor settings. . . like movie theaters and museums,” Baker said. “Medical evidence continues to say that COVID has a much higher risk of spreading indoors in enclosed spaces than it does in outdoor spaces.”

Phase 3 will open in a two-step process, similar to Phase 2, and will last longer than the previous phase so that officials “can closely monitor the impact to our public health data.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that Phase 3 of reopening can begin in Massachusetts on Monday, July 6. (Phase 3 will begin in Boston on July 13.)

Baker also acknowledged that the beginning of Phase 4 — which would include the reopening of bars and nightclubs — would be dependent on a vaccine or treatment.

The governor also warned that residents should continue to wear face coverings, wash their hands, and practice social distancing to stem the spread of the virus.

Here’s a look at what can reopen under Phase 3, and what restrictions will be in place for each industry, according to state guidance and officials.

Gatherings

The current 10-person limit on any indoor or outdoor gathering is being loosened, effective Monday, July 6 — except in Boston, where it will be effective Monday, July 13, so that the city can work through permitting protocols.

The updated order states that indoor gatherings are limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, but should not include more than 25 people within a single enclosed indoor space.

Outdoor gatherings in enclosed spaces are limited to 25 percent of a facility’s permitted occupancy with a maximum of 100 people in a single enclosed outdoor space. This applies to community events, civic events, sporting events, concerts, conventions, and more. Baker noted that it does not apply to outdoor unenclosed gatherings such as a barbecue in your back yard or a walk through the park, and that the guidance does not supersede specific guidance laid out in the reopening plan.

For indoor and outdoor events like weddings and parties, bars and dance floors must be kept closed, guests must be in groups not larger than 6 people, and occupancy limits will be in place, officials said Thursday.

Gyms and fitness

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said gyms and fitness centers — including studios offering weight training, cross-training, yoga, and spin classes — will be allowed to reopen Monday, July 6, under sector-specific protocols.

“Going to the gym may not look the same,” Polito said. “But we hope these new protocols will allow more residents to return to exercise and fitness and get back into those routines.”

Fitness centers must keep occupancy under 40 percent, sanitize equipment between every use, and require face coverings from both workers and customers, according to state guidelines.

Occupancy can’t exceed eight people per 1,000 square feet — and all occupancy counts is including staff, visitors, and other workers.

All equipment, including weights, machines, treadmills, and bikes, must be spaced out at least 14 feet apart, or 6 feet apart if barriers are installed. (If spacing isn’t possible, block off equipment in between machines to maintain the 14 feet of distancing.)

“If customers cannot wear a face covering during strenuous fitness activities, physical distancing must be at least 14 feet. If customers are wearing face coverings during fitness activities, physical distancing must be at least 6 feet,” state guidance says.

Customers should be encouraged to use their own equipment such as spin shoes, jump ropes, yoga mats, and water bottles; if shared items are used, they must be sanitized in between each use. Water fountains should be used as refill stations only.

Lockers must be closed or locked to enforce 6 feet of social distancing, and should be sanitized after each use. Gyms should provide sanitizing wipes near the lockers or in the locker room.

All communal and individually-partitioned showers must also be closed. Saunas, hot tubs, and steam rooms cannot reopen until Phase 4.

Towels can still be distributed, but there are rules. They must be stored in clearly labeled (clean vs. soiled) containers, and appropriate temperatures should be used when washing and drying them. Employees also must wear proper protective equipment (gloves and a face covering) while handling towels.

Fans also should not be used indoors, but windows and doors should be open ed to increase airflow where possible.

Professional sports

Baker said that professional sports teams, under the authority of league-wide rules, will be able to hold games in Massachusetts — but without spectators.

Movie theaters

Movie theaters can reopen under the first step of Phase 3.

Outdoor performance venues

The venues can open under the first step of Phase 3.

Museums, aquariums, historical sites, and guided tours

These can reopen under the first step of Phase 3.

Guests can expect to see clearly visible signage, timed-entry ticketing, and groups being limited to 50 percent capacity on vehicles like trolleys, buses, and duck boats.

At museums, only 40 percent of permitted occupancy will be allowed, or eight people (including staff) per 1,000 square feet, according to state guidelines. Physical barriers for ticket counters and checkout stations should also be installed, and museums are encouraged to offer exclusive hours for those in high-risk categories. Face coverings will also be required for all workers and visitors.

Casinos

Polito said that casinos are part of Phase 3 and are eligible to open on Monday. She said the state’s gaming commission has voted on “significant” protocols to keep people safe, and that the casino operators have agreed to those provisions. She also said the casinos will likely begin to activate their workforce, train employees on the new protocols, and then invite the public about a week after that.

Encore Boston Harbor, for instance, said they’ll open their doors July 12, with new safety and training protocols in place. The Everett casino recently furloughed about 3,000 employees — after keeping them on the payroll for months while shut down — but spokesman Eric Kraus said Thursday that “a large portion” of them will be brought back immediately, and trained in the new protocols next week.

Health care

Under Phase 3, health care providers may continue to provide in-person procedures and services as allowed in Phase 2, with the addition of certain group treatment programs and day programs, such as adult day health, day habilitation programs, and substance abuse services day treatment and outpatient services, according to a statement from the Baker administration.

Certain human services programs can also reopen, including community-based day services for adults with intellectual and cognitive disabilities and psychosocial rehabilitation clubhouses.

All providers must maintain compliance with public health and safety standards.

Visitation guidelines have also been updated for 24/7 congregate care facilities and programs overseen by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, including the Departments of Developmental Services, Youth Services, Children and Families, Public Health, Mental Health and the Mass Rehabilitation Commission.

MassHealth will also extend its current telehealth flexibility through at least the end of the year.

Tim Logan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss