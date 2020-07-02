Herman Cain hospitalized with COVID-19, less than two weeks after attending Trump rally in Tulsa

Businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement posted to his official Twitter account, less than two weeks after attending President Trump’s Tulsa rally.

Cain was told he’d tested positive for the virus on June 29, and was hospitalized on Wednesday. The Trump campaign surrogate is “resting comfortably” at a hospital in the Atlanta area, according to the statement, which described him as “awake and alert.”

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten State 4 cancer,” the statement continued. “With God’s help, we are confident he will make a quick and complete recovery.”