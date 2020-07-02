Herman Cain hospitalized with COVID-19, less than two weeks after attending Trump rally in Tulsa

Businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement posted to his official Twitter account, less than two weeks after attending President Trump’s Tulsa rally.
Cain was told he’d tested positive for the virus on June 29, and was hospitalized on Wednesday. The Trump campaign surrogate is “resting comfortably” at a hospital in the Atlanta area, according to the statement, which described him as “awake and alert.”
“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten State 4 cancer,” the statement continued. “With God’s help, we are confident he will make a quick and complete recovery.”
Cain attended Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally on June 20, where he was photographed seated close to other attendees. In the photo, none in the group wore masks.
Here’s just a few of the #BlackVoicesForTrump at tonight’s rally! Having a fantastic time!#TulsaRally2020 #Trumptulsa #TulsaTrumprally #MAGA #Trump2020 #Trump2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/27mUzkg7kL— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) June 20, 2020
Cain did not meet with the president during the time of the rally, the Trump campaign told the Globe Thursday.
“Contact tracing was conducted after the Tulsa rally but we do not comment regarding the medical information of individuals. Regardless, Mr. Cain did not meet with the president,” communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.
A former pizza chain CEO, National Restaurant Association head, and candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, Cain, 74, is now an outspoken Trump campaign surrogate and serves as co-chair of the Black Voices for Trump advisory board. Cain also hosts a cable show on the conservative Newsmax TV channel. He beat an advanced bout of colon cancer in 2007.
