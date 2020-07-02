Joe Biden tops Donald Trump in second-quarter fund-raising with $141m haul, but the GOP is still flush

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden outpaced President Donald Trump's campaign fundraising juggernaut in June and in the second quarter of this election year, continuing a stunning reversal of fortune from his threadbare primary campaign.

The joint GOP effort still has considerably more cash left to spend ahead of the Nov. 3 election, but Biden's newfound fundraising muscle suggests Democrats will have the resources to finance a strong operation across a wide footprint of battleground states.

The former vice president's spokesman said Tuesday night that Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised $141 million in June, bringing their second-quarter total to more than $282 million.