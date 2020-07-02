Just one coronavirus vaccine isn’t enough, Fauci says

(Bloomberg) -- The world needs more than one vaccine to tackle the new coronavirus, even as pharma companies race to be the first with a pandemic shot, said U.S. infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci.

“I’d love to see more than one vaccine get to the goal line, as it were,” Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a BBC radio interview Thursday. “The world needs more than one vaccine.”

Drugmakers such as Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc. and dozens of other biopharmaceutical outfits and academic groups are vying to come up with a safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19. With almost 10.5 million confirmed cases around the globe and over half a million deaths, drugmakers are under increasing pressure to deliver.