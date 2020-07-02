A patriotic forest takes root to fight a stubborn, invisible — and deadly — enemy

Occasionally, they get out for a handshake. Or an air hug.

A car slows and pulls over. A camera is raised. A prayer is said. And then the passersby move on in a sudden and solemn silence.

GRAFTON – It happens several times a day on the gently sloping road here where Michael Labbe is tending a star-spangled garden.

Just like 71-year-old Rhonda Lavallee did the other day as she stood in near disbelief to take in the forest of flags that has suddenly blossomed on Labbe’s front lawn.

There are more than 8,000 of them now, each one a red-white-and-blue emblem to a life lost to a killer pandemic that clouds America’s Independence Day, a holiday usually punctuated by kaleidoscopic fireworks and cozy backyard cookouts with family and friends.

“Holy cow! This is absolutely amazing,‘' Lavallee said as she gingerly moved toward the sea of small flags in front of Labbe’s home here. “I can’t think of the proper words to use for something like this. It’s such a touching thing for someone to do for people he didn’t even know.‘'

Yes it is. Touching is a good word for it. There are others. Dedication. Commitment. Patriotic.

Michael Labbe, 54, is a Worcester native who over time has hit the public safety trifecta – police officer, firefighter, emergency medical technician. He said he is doing what his father, a mill worker, and his stay-at-home mom instilled in him and in his two siblings.

“My mother’s famous line was: Baffle them with kindness,‘' he recalled. “My father was always a giver. We had no money to give to people. My father always said: ‘Time is time. It doesn’t cost you any money to give your time.’ ‘'

It’s a lesson he’s now passing on to his own family. He is a newlywed. Between them, he and his wife – married on that well-tended lawn just two weeks ago – have five daughters, ages 15 to 20.

The youngest, Melissa, remembers how this whole thing started.

“He and I were just sitting there, going back and forth, swapping ideas and talking about America and patriotism,‘' Melissa told me the other day as we sat beside a crystal clear backyard pool festooned in holiday bunting. “He said, ‘We should do something with the flags.’ I thought it was amazing.‘'

And then, over time, that’s what it’s become.

Earlier this week, when I stopped by, there were 8,015 of them. Labbe buys them from a flag website. Each one costs $1.65.

“The first thought was to put them in the mulch beds,‘' he said. “We did six or 10 of them and we realized that’s not going to last. We came up with building a jig with pre-drilled boards and started the process and laying them out and securing them with blocks. Never in a million years did we think we would get to this number.‘'

But days and months rolled by. The death count kept rising. And now –even as Massachusetts is relaxing the state’s self-quarantine guidelines – there is worry that new US coronavirus infections could skyrocket to more than 100,000 a day if the outbreaks are not contained.

“I would be a liar if I didn’t say that I was concerned and scared,‘' Labbe said. “Look, it’s a killer. I have no problem facing fear in the face. But this is faceless. You don’t know what you face. It’s a faceless beast. No race, no religion. You don’t know until it’s too late.‘'

Labbe has been here before. Sort of.

He’s helped ship tractor-trailers filled with relief supplies after natural disasters struck Texas. When Hurricane Katrina’s 170-mile-an-hour winds roared through Louisiana and the American south in 2005, he headed down there and volunteered in relief efforts.

“I come from a poor family,‘' he said. “We lived in a three-decker because my parents couldn’t afford the first or second floor. You never know when it’s going to be you that needs something. So give while you can give. God forbid when you have to ask, you can ask without guilt.‘'

So after that conversation with Melissa, he began to plant flags in his mulch bed. Then, day by day, a patriotic forest began to grow.

There have been offers to help. People have tried to open their wallets. So far, Labbe has politely declined.

“I’ve said, ‘No.’ We had a guy on our wedding day offer us a very big check,‘' he recalled. “He came down from Salisbury, Massachusetts, during our wedding. I turned it down. I’d rather see people donate to a charitable group.‘'

Labbe said he is not seeking recognition. He’s not soliciting donations.

He’s doing it for another reason.

“I’m trying to teach the kids that you don’t always have to get paid to do something,‘' he told me. “That’s important to me. And not just my kids. All kids. That’s very important. Simple terms: Pay it forward.‘'

People are noticing.

There is that near-constant stream of onlookers driving by his house. Last week, some 200 antique cars – on parade – rerouted themselves to take in the field of flags. They pulled into the driveway. They took photos. They explained to their kids in the back seat what this unusual vista is all about.

That explains why people like that elderly couple from Salisbury are so moved. Turns out, they know all too well what a killer this disease can be.

“They had lost a couple of their relatives to COVID,‘' Labbe said. “They wanted to come down to see this for themselves. It gave them a bit of closure, per se. Those were their exact words. They gentleman offered me a check on the spot. God love him. And, obviously, I said no. It was a big check -- $2,500 he offered us.

“He stood there with a tear in his eye and he asked me if he could give me a hug. I broke my protocol. First time in three months that, outside of my family, I had hugged anybody. First hug in three months. And I’ve got to tell you: It felt damn good.‘'

Labbe said he’s discovered something he never knew before. It can be difficult to find all those American flags when you need them. They’re on back order now. He’s waiting for a shipment of 1,200 more.

In the end, his work – this unusual gesture – has left people like Rhoda Lavallee nearly speechless.

“Oh my God,‘' she told Labbe the other day as we stood in his driveway. “This is so touching that someone would take the time literally, physically to do something like this for other people who you didn’t even know. It is amazing. It is.

“I’m sure every one of them has their hand on your shoulder. Just thanking you for this thoughtful thing that you have done.‘'

And then she was gone, leaving Labbe -- his daughter at his side -- to survey the work that they have accomplished here since the virus took its deadly hold.

He’s hoping – praying actually -- that the forest of red, white and blue has grown as big as it can possibly grow.

It would means a new kind of independence, a new and real reason for sky-high pyrotechnics everyone would applaud.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.