Why did Maine leave Massachusetts off its no-quarantine list? Not even Governor Baker knows

During a press briefing Thursday to announce that, beginning next week, the state would move into Phase 3 of the the administration’s tiered approach to reopening the economy, a reporter asked Baker why Maine had left Massachusetts residents off its list of people who don’t have to quarantine for 14 days when coming for a visit.

Even Governor Charlie Baker doesn’t know why Maine is giving Massachusetts the cold shoulder.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” Baker said. “But I’m going to call the governor of Maine today and I’m going to ask her, and see what she says.”

Baker said he was surprised to hear that was the case, given the state’s positive test rates recently.

“We’ll reach out to them” Baker added.

A spokesperson for Maine Governor Janet Mills did not immediately return a message from the Globe.

Under Mills’s “Keep Maine Healthy Plan,” out-of-state visitors from New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are not subject to the 14-day quarantine, leaving Massachusetts — and other areas — hanging in the balance.

There is one caveat: A Massachusetts resident hoping to spend some summer days in Maine can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, if it was conducted no longer than 72 hours beforehand. But the quick turnaround on testing has proved cumbersome for some hopeful vacationers.

While Maine has seemingly snubbed Bay Staters, Baker announced Tuesday that he was relaxing the state’s self-quarantine guidance for people arriving from seven Northeast states — including the Pine Tree state.

“These surrounding states, like Massachusetts, are seeing a significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations,” Baker said at the time of the announcement. “We believe this change reflects the facts on the ground and is consistent with the Commonwealth’s approach to COVID-19 standards generally.”

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com.