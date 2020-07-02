With Independence Day approaching, Walsh reminds Bostonians to be safe

As Independence Day approaches, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is focused on safety — from the coronavirus, from violence, from fireworks.

Walsh noted that his annual Fourth of July press conference, usually focused on violence in the city, is taking a different tone this year. He encouraged residents to avoid large gatherings because of the coronavirus.

But Boston has had 21 people killed in homicides since the start of the year, two of them this week. Early Thursday police found a man shot and killed in Dorchester.