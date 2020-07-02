With Independence Day approaching, Walsh reminds Bostonians to be safe

As Independence Day approaches, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is focused on safety — from the coronavirus, from violence, from fireworks.
Walsh noted that his annual Fourth of July press conference, usually focused on violence in the city, is taking a different tone this year. He encouraged residents to avoid large gatherings because of the coronavirus.
But Boston has had 21 people killed in homicides since the start of the year, two of them this week. Early Thursday police found a man shot and killed in Dorchester.
Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said officers will keep patrolling Boston neighborhoods this weekend.
“Let’s try to keep it that way, a happy Fourth of July,” Gross said.
Walsh also reminded Bostonians — as he has repeatedly in recent weeks — that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts.
“Think about the people that you’re impacting,” Walsh said. “Think about what it means to be part of a community. Think about the consequences of your actions.”
