COVID-19 isn’t letting up, and neither should we

Every day in America a large number of people die of COVID-19. They die because they are in America, not New Zealand or any one of a number of countries that have overcome the coronavirus.

I social distance. I’m not more concerned with death now than I was when I was flying and testing fighter jets. I am concerned though about being part of the tragedy that has gripped our country.

We allowed our cases and deaths to plateau and then to increase. I think about people who are fatally infected or will be. If one of them turns out to be a person close to me, I would want to be able to look them in the eye, during those last conversations through a nurse’s iPad, and tell them that I have not been part of the problem, not been one of the large number of people who each contributed in a small way to the continuation of the virus and to their death.

I do hope that we in America can reach down inside ourselves and find the determination, discipline, intelligence, and common decency to care for one another, change our course, and beat the disease, as so many other countries have been able to do. It takes a sense of character and community that I thought Americans had, even until recently.

Advertisement

Michael Nolan

Acton





Baker should go further with mask order

I am a physician. The time has come for Governor Baker to require that masks be worn in public, regardless of whether so-called social distancing is possible.

Social distancing is more myth than reality. Masks reduce the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.

Do the right thing, governor, and cut down on the spread of the virus by mandating that masks be worn in public, period. More extreme measures may be necessary, but this is a simple place to start.

Advertisement

Dr. Susan Shelton

Falmouth





One small step for humankind

A tiny sacrifice to make, when in public places, to help our Commonwealth:

A mask.

A washable mask, not landfill throwaway.

A clean mask, not the same dirty thing you've worn all week.

A mask that fits you, so you don’t have to tug on it all day, touching other things in the meantime.

A mask worn as designed, not hanging from one ear, or under the chin, or below the nose.

A mask worn any time other people may come close, not hastily pulled up after they’re already within 6 feet of you.

A mask worn especially when speaking, or running, or doing anything else that requires you to expel more breath than quiet breathing does.

Megan Brook

Cambridge





We are all in this together — we just have to act that way

As COVID-19 persists, we see around us many acts of kindness and good will, in terms of caring for our neighbors and the elderly and simply keeping up the spirits of those who are beleaguered and bewildered by the current landscape. When occasion warrants, we can rise to it and often exceed what is needed, thus showing our true mettle.

But all is not so ideal. We have seen spikes in cases outside of our state, owing to individuals who declare that they do not like rules and who even abandon common sense in defiance of the coronavirus (”States walk back reopenings as cases soar,” Page A1, June 27).

Advertisement

Certainly we resent this pathogen, but cutting off our noses to spite our faces will not resolve the issue any more than will the president’s urging the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act in the midst of this pandemic (”Trump asks court to end ACA,” Page A2, June 27).

Refusing to wear a face mask and pretending that all is back to normal may be a natural inclination, yet one has to be disciplined and, more to the point, empathetic if we are to return to better times.

Let us endeavor, as a nation worthy of self-respect and international respect, to meet this challenge with vigor and resolve.

James R. Weiss

Salem