This memory of a ’50s guest DJ goes out to all you Arnie Ginsburg fans

In the winter of 1957-58, I was a sophomore in high school and, like just about all my peers, I faithfully listened to Arnie Ginsburg’s “Night Train” show (”His antic-filled ‘Night Train’ ruled AM radio,” Obituary, June 29). His most popular program on the old WBOS was Sunday night’s “Old Record Hour.” He would have on a guest disc jockey, usually from a Boston-area high school. The guests would bring their favorite “oldies” (yes, even back then, we had oldies) and choose the records to be played that hour. I said, “Why not?” and called him at the station to see if I could DJ. Much to my surprise, he said sure.

When I mentioned my good fortune at school, I was deluged with requests for dedications. At the appointed time, I piled my old 45s into a shopping bag and hopped on a streetcar to the studio, near the BU Bridge. Access to the second-floor studio was by an outside staircase. The show was prerecorded, and the big studio clock had to be reset to reflect the air time.