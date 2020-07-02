Boston Cannons to play shortened five-game Major League Lacrosse season in Annapolis

The Boston Cannons will play at least five games in a 10-day period as Major League Lacrosse returns this month.

All six MLL teams will head to Navy-Marine Corps Stadium for the duration of the league’s 20th season, which begins July 16 with two days of training camp followed by regular season games and a four-team playoff starting July 25.

“The Boston Cannons organization is excited to get on the field for our 20th anniversary season,” said Cannons president Ian Frenette in a press release. “While we’re disappointed that we are not able to play in front of our hometown fans at Veterans Memorial Stadium, we’re thrilled to be able to play in 2020, during this unprecedented time.”