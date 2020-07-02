Celtics’ Jaylen Brown recalls Kevin Garnett’s expletive-filled motivational voicemails

Jaylen Brown might be on his way to becoming an NBA star. If so, Kevin Garnett can take some of the credit.

In an appearance on an ESPN podcast with Ros Gold-Onwude, Brown revealed Garnett left a voicemail for him when he was a rookie in Boston in 2017. The former Celtics big man, who was out of the league at this point, spotted Brown looking down at one point in the season. Garnett didn’t mince words when it came to his opinion on Brown’s body language.

“I was at the end of the bench with my head down, and he sent a voice message through my strength coach over the phone like, ‘You better pick your [expletive] head up,’ ” Brown said with a smile. “He was cursing me out. He was like, ‘You’ve got to carry yourself a certain way.’ So he told me to pick my head up and fix my body language, right the [expletive] now.”