Gov. Charlie Baker announces pro sports in Mass. can return without fans starting Monday

Professional sports are among the industries allowed to resume operation when Massachusetts enters Phase 3 of its reopening on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday.

In addition to casinos, gyms, and movie theaters, Baker said “phase 3 will also authorize professional sports teams, under the authority of league-wide rules, to hold games without spectators here in Massachusetts.”

New guidelines on gatherings were also announced – outdoor gatherings in enclosed spaces are limited to 25 percent of occupancy, with a maximum of 100 people in a single enclosed outdoor space, but Baker noted that the latest ruling “does not supersede” guidance that has already been announced as part of the reopening plan.