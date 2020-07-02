Gov. Charlie Baker announces pro sports in Mass. can return without fans starting Monday

Professional sports are among the industries allowed to resume operation when Massachusetts enters Phase 3 of its reopening on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday.
In addition to casinos, gyms, and movie theaters, Baker said “phase 3 will also authorize professional sports teams, under the authority of league-wide rules, to hold games without spectators here in Massachusetts.”
New guidelines on gatherings were also announced – outdoor gatherings in enclosed spaces are limited to 25 percent of occupancy, with a maximum of 100 people in a single enclosed outdoor space, but Baker noted that the latest ruling “does not supersede” guidance that has already been announced as part of the reopening plan.
Baker acknowledged that he is scheduled to make an appearance at Fenway Park Thursday afternoon “to mark this progress with the Red Sox,” who open summer camp training Friday.
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said last month that he hopes to see fans in the stands at some point this season.