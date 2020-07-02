Cam Newton’s contract ranked 53rd among NFL quarterbacks

Quarterback Cam Newton’s reported contract with the Patriots is a bargain.
On Sunday, Newton agreed to a one-year deal with a base of $1.05 million, the minimum salary for a player with his amount of experience — nine years — in the league. Just $550,000 of that money is guaranteed.
Newton can earn another $700,000 in per-game roster bonuses and up to $5.75 million in additional incentives. The maximum value of his contract is $7.5 million.
According to the Globe’s Ben Volin, Newton’s cap number, $1.1375 million, ranks 53rd among NFL quarterbacks. New England’s quarterback room carries the lowest price tag in the NFL, and in addition to Newton consists of Brian Hoyer ($1.05 million), Jarrett Stidham ($834,028), J’Mar Smith ($611,666) and Brian Lewerke ($610,833).
After getting drafted No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2011, Newton signed a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth over $22 million. In June 2015, he signed a five-year, $103.8 million contract extension.