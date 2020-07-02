Cam Newton’s contract ranked 53rd among NFL quarterbacks

Quarterback Cam Newton’s reported contract with the Patriots is a bargain.

On Sunday, Newton agreed to a one-year deal with a base of $1.05 million, the minimum salary for a player with his amount of experience — nine years — in the league. Just $550,000 of that money is guaranteed.

Newton can earn another $700,000 in per-game roster bonuses and up to $5.75 million in additional incentives. The maximum value of his contract is $7.5 million.