Is it really possible to resume playing Major League Baseball safely right now?

Now, there is fire. The pandemic rages at record levels in the US, with nearly 100 times the number of positive tests on June 30 (approximately 44,800) that there were on March 12 (458), the day MLB shut down.

Smoke convinced everyone in Major League Baseball to leave the building in mid-March. The early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sport when known positive cases in the United States numbered in the hundreds per day, even before a single baseball player tested positive.

Horrifying surges are occurring in numerous states. Against that backdrop, baseball players flew from across the country and internationally to report to 30 camps Wednesday. MLB is attempting to run through flames and hoping to find a safe haven in the middle of a conflagration.

“It’s not like we’re running back into the building,” said Bill Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “[But] we’re having to cope while there’s a lot of flame around us.”

The positive test of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in mid-March helped set in motion the rapid closing of the NBA and all other sports — a shocking event at the time that made it clear sports could not remain immune to the virus. Now, the news that 12 members of the Phillies organization (including several players) tested positive at the team’s Clearwater, Fla., facility is an unsurprising development.

“Of course [professional athletes] are getting infected,” said Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician at Toronto General Hospital who consults with players associations in the NHL and MLS. “It’s a pandemic. What did you think was going to happen? [Athletes] are not immune to this. It comes as zero surprise that some professional athletes have this infection.”

Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes left Fenway Park Wednesday wearing a mask bearing his uniform number. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The virus hasn’t changed and it certainly hasn’t gone away. So why restart sports? Why restart baseball given the number of positive tests that are occurring inside and outside the game?

It’s a question that looms over the reopening of different sectors of the economy and society. In the case of baseball, there’s an obvious financial component, with owners wanting revenue and players wanting salaries.

Beyond that, there’s an aspirational element. MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark has noted on multiple occasions that players want to play. MLB said in a written statement that it hopes “to provide entertainment and some sense of normalcy for fans during these unprecedented times.”

But is it realistic to do so without courting disaster?

Time off was valuable





The shutdown of sports the last 3½ months permitted time for both growing knowledge about the novel coronavirus and the development of health and safety protocols to offer a playbook for limiting risk.

“We are eons ahead of understanding the infection, how it’s transmitted, and looking at how we can mitigate transmission,” said Bogoch. “There’s light-years of experience between March and June.

“You’ve had time to develop appropriate protocols and design a league and how to conduct that league in a way that would significantly reduce the introduction and transmission of this virus. You couldn’t have done that in March on the fly.”

MLB’s 113-page operations manual — developed by both MLB and the MLB Players Association — outlines measures the sport will follow in hopes of limiting risk, including: every-other-day testing for players, coaches, and other on-field personnel; regular symptom screens and temperature checks; physical distancing both in the clubhouse and in on-field workouts; and facility cleaning protocols.

MLB has had time to set up a testing infrastructure to accommodate tests of all field personnel every other day, as well as monthly serology tests. The league is using the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory — a private lab in Salt Lake City that it used for drug testing of minor leaguers — to conduct tests of its own personnel as well as household members of covered individuals, and health-care workers and first responders in clubs’ home cities.

Finally, risk tolerance has shifted. Players and field personnel (as well as their families) are exposed to greater risk of contracting COVID-19 by restarting the game than by staying at home. It is a certainty that members of the baseball community will become infected, given the ease of transmission and the impossibility of creating an impermeable bubble.

Some players — including Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross of the Nationals, Ian Desmond of the Rockies, and Mike Leake of the Diamondbacks — have opted out of participation in the 2020 season. But the vast majority are willing to play.

“Some people jump out of airplanes with parachutes; others say, ‘I don’t think so,’ ” said Schaffner. “It’s what your risk tolerance is. Here we a have a league, players, and fans who have said, ‘We want to do something. This is what our risk tolerance is. We’re all doing a great experiment; let’s see how it works.’

“We’re going to open up. Anything we do to open up entails some risk. The question is, can we anticipate it, try to reduce it as much as possible, and when it occurs, do we have a plan to deal with it in reasonable fashion?”

Fans would add to risk

Risk mitigation is not risk elimination. In contrast to the NBA’s “bubble” concept in Orlando, Fla. — designed to keep players in a centralized location and away from the general population — or the NHL’s two-hub approach, baseball plans to stage games across 30 venues and 28 cities. That will require travel between cities.

“The more travel, the greater the permeability of the bubble, the greater the exposure to the outside world, the greater the risk of introducing infection,” said Bogoch. “It’s as simple as that.

“If there’s enough travel in and out, if there are enough potential exposures, something is going to slip past the goalie at some point.”

Travel adds one layer of risk. Fans potentially could add another. Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy expressed his hope that spectators could be allowed back at Fenway Park at some point this year, and other teams have shared a similar sentiment regarding their home parks.





According to MLB, any such decision to allow fans would require the approval of local health authorities and the league’s medical advisers.

While there would be separation between players — who would be sitting in the lower bowl of the stands for social distancing purposes — and fans, the mere mention of the possibility raised some eyebrows, particularly when it remains an open question whether the sport can return safely in the absence of fans.

“If I was sitting down with the owners, I’d say, ‘Don’t push that one too hard — or at least wait until the playoffs, when you’ve had more months to see what’s going on and see where this thing is,’ ” said Eric McNulty of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard.

“If people feel less sure about their safety there, less comfortable doing that, they’re going to find other things to do. We already know that baseball has been declining a bit in popularity. People are going to find other things to do with their time and money.”





An unpredictable path

There are too many unknowns about restarting a sport in the middle of a pandemic to know that it can be done successfully. Everyone involved acknowledges that the baseball season might not make it across the finish line — or, for that matter, to the starting line.

SNY reported that the March 26 agreement between MLB and the MLBPA was amended to allow the season to be suspended or canceled if new travel restrictions are imposed, if there’s a “material change” in the pandemic that creates “an unreasonable health and safety risk,” or if enough players contract the virus that it affects competitive integrity.

According to MLB, there is not a fixed threshold of positive tests that would result in a determination that it’s unsafe to proceed or that competitive integrity would be undermined. At a time when there are massive surges in California (five teams), Texas (two teams), Florida (two teams), and Arizona (one team), MLB also notes that it will play games in cities only if public health authorities and the league’s medical advisers believe it is safe.

“The course of the virus has both been unpredictable and rapidly changing from month to month,” MLB said in its written statement. “We fully recognize that we will have to constantly evaluate the current COVID-19 situation, and potentially make operational changes in order to keep our players and staff safe.”

The league already had to stop operations once this season. In retrospect, the fact that MLB announced March 12 that Opening Day was being delayed by “at least two weeks” underscores the degree to which the virus has defied the sport’s hopes and plans.

More than 15 weeks later, players are finally returning to prepare for a season. But the start of those preparations — testing to see whether they have or had COVID-19, followed by a 24- to 48-hour quarantine period — underscores the uncertainty and trepidation that hovers over the game.

Baseball has made it back as far as another training period. Whether it will make it to the end of a 60-game season and playoffs — or even to the start — remains to be seen.

